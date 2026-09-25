Ex-CFTC Official Steps Down From Blockchain Association After CLARITY Vote

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Summer Mersinger, the former US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner who led the Blockchain Association, will step down as chief executive as the advocacy group heads into its next chapter. The organization says Mersinger will leave the role on Oct. 16 and will depart the Blockchain Association at the end of the year.

In a move the group framed as a return to familiar leadership, Kristin Smith-Blockchain Association's former CEO-will take over as interim CEO on Oct. 16 while continuing her existing position as president of the Solana Policy Institute.

Summer Mersinger will step down as CEO of the Blockchain Association on Oct. 16. Kristin Smith is set to return as interim CEO while remaining president of the Solana Policy Institute. The Blockchain Association cited progress on stablecoin policy, including work connected to the GENIUS Act. The group's update did not mention a separate stablecoin/regulatory push in the Senate that failed to advance earlier this month.

Key takeawaysWhy the CEO transition is happening

The Blockchain Association said Mersinger's departure follows a setback for one of the organization's key legislative priorities in Congress. The group's announcement indicates it sees the leadership change as timed with a period of renewed advocacy, starting with Smith's interim return.

Mersinger joined the Blockchain Association in June 2025 after leaving the CFTC years earlier than the planned end of her second commissioner term. Her background at the regulator is a core part of the story: the association emphasized that she joined the industry effort to build a unified policy message in Washington.

“I came here from the CFTC because I believed this industry deserved clear rules of the road and a credible, unified voice making the case for them in Washington,” Mersinger said in remarks tied to her departure, according to the Blockchain Association's announcement.

Legislative focus: GENIUS Act and broader“clarity” goals

In explaining her tenure, the Blockchain Association pointed to Mersinger's efforts related to the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS Act). The organization also credited her work with achieving more regulatory clarity across both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the CFTC.

That emphasis matters because US crypto policy remains fragmented between agencies and often depends on how lawmakers define stablecoins and other digital assets. For advocacy groups, demonstrating progress toward a workable regulatory framework-rather than only case-by-case enforcement-can shape how seriously Congress treats proposed bills and how businesses plan compliance strategies.

A Senate setback the association didn't highlight

While the Blockchain Association highlighted stablecoin-related work around GENIUS, it did not reference a separate Senate measure it had previously urged lawmakers to support. In earlier outreach, the association pushed for the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act -a bill described in coverage as being under consideration in the Senate.

According to reporting linked in the original announcement's context, the Senate failed to move the legislation forward. The measure was not able to secure enough votes in a cloture motion earlier this month, with expectations that it could remain stalled until later in the decade-potentially stretching into 2027.

The Blockchain Association did not provide immediate details on what the leadership change means for its plans for 2027, nor did it outline a replacement strategy for the stalled legislation in the information provided with this CEO update.

Leadership change and what to watch next

With Mersinger stepping down on Oct. 16 and Kristin Smith taking over as interim CEO, the next phase of the Blockchain Association's legislative campaign may hinge on how it reframes its priorities after the Senate cloture result. Investors and builders watching US crypto regulation will want to pay close attention to whether the organization pivots to alternative bills, refines its approach to stablecoin definitions, or focuses more on agency-level guidance given the SEC/CFTC dynamics mentioned by the association.

For now, the key uncertainty is timeline: the stalled Senate effort suggests near-term momentum may be limited, even as internal leadership transitions prepare the advocacy group for the legislative calendar ahead. Readers should watch for updates on the association's next set of targets in Congress and whether the“clarity” push remains centered on stablecoins-or broadens to other parts of the digital asset market.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.