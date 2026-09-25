Patnitop In Centre's Global Tourism Plan: CM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said Patnitop has been proposed for consideration under the Centre's Globally Competitive Tourism Destination Scheme.

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Abdullah informed the Legislative Assembly that Patnitop has not been declared a world-class tourism destination by the Centre, but the government has proposed it for consideration under the scheme.

Replying to a question by Chenani MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia during the Question Hour of the ongoing autumn session, the chief minister said a preliminary survey to identify suitable land parcels, along with comprehensive stakeholder consultation conferences, had already been completed for the proposed initiative.

“The requisite ground data and basic details for the proposal are currently being compiled,” he said.

On the revision of the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) Master Plan-2000, Abdullah said the Tourism Department had initiated the process for its comprehensive revision, along with the preparation of master plans for various development authorities, including the PDA.

He said the initiative seeks to address rapid urban growth, modern infrastructure requirements and sustainable spatial development, besides optimising land use, improving public amenities and establishing a clear roadmap for long-term development.

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The chief minister said the request for proposal, as finalised by the steering committee constituted by the government, had been floated for engaging a consultancy agency to prepare the master plan.

On construction norms for hilly areas, Abdullah said these were proposed to be reviewed wherever required during the preparation or revision of the master plans.

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The review would take into account local terrain, geological and structural safety considerations, environmental sensitivity, carrying capacity, infrastructure requirements and tourism potential, he said.

Regarding the proposed revision of Building Operation and Construction Authority (BOCA) norms for commercial buildings within the PDA jurisdiction, the chief minister said any modification in construction norms, zoning regulations, land-use classification or other planning parameters would be considered in accordance with prevailing laws, rules and applicable planning and building regulations.

Such changes would be made after due assessment and consultation with concerned stakeholders, he said.