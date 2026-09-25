MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. Issues Options

September 25, 2026 5:52 PM EDT | Source: Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. (formerly OpenSesame Acquisition Corp.)

Mequon, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) (" Vector " or the " Company ") today announced that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 150,000 stock options (the " Options ") to an Officer of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The Options vest in 25% tranches over a three year period, have an exercise price of C$1.80 and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of the Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

As of the date hereof, a total of 7,336,610 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance under the Company's stock option plan, with 8,388,183 options remaining for issuance thereunder.

About Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp.

Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp., headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, develops novel biomechanical devices and active localized drug delivery platforms to equip clinicians with site-directed interventions where precision matters and systemic risks are unacceptable. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PAIN. For more information, visit .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

United States Advisory

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

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Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp.

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Source: Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. (formerly OpenSesame Acquisition Corp.)