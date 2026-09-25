Russia Attacking Ukraine's Network Infrastructure, But Nationwide Internet Blackout Unlikely Beskrestnov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Beskrestnov (call sign "Flash"), a technology expert and freelance presidential advisor on technology issues, said this in a Facebook post, according to Ukrinform.

"Russians are attacking our information and network infrastructure. But Ukraine has highly distributed internet channels, so the entire country (regions and cities) will not be left without internet," he said.

Beskrestnov added that the attacks could cause localized disruptions to internet access. According to him, providers should be able to address such problems promptly.

"The cost of providing internet services could indeed increase to compensate for the costs of repairing damaged infrastructure," he said.

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Beskrestnov also urged people not to fall for information attacks or panic over reports of a possible internet blackout.

"We have already been scared with warnings that there would be no food, no fuel, and now they are trying to scare us with the disappearance of the internet," he stressed.

As reported, 43 people were injured and two killed in Kyiv in a Russian attack on September 23. Russia used drones in attacks in the morning and afternoon, targeting gas stations, a business center, an office building, a pharmaceutical company facility, a former market building and premises near the railway station.

Russia also attacked a data center. Internet connectivity deteriorated for about 100,000 households in the capital and the Kyiv region.