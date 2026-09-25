Fireresist Expands Certified Fire Rated Door, Window And Curtain Wall Systems For UK Commercial Developments

MENAFN - GetNews) ""FireResist, a UK manufacturer of certified passive fire protection systems, has extended its range of fire rated doors, windows and glazed curtain walling for contractors, developers and architects, covering door ratings from FD30 to FD120 and glazed systems up to EI120.

London, United Kingdom - 25 September, 2026 - FireResist, a manufacturer and installer of certified fire rated doors, windows and curtain walls, has announced an expanded range of passive fire protection systems for commercial, hospitality and large scale residential developments across the United Kingdom. The range is available now and covers fire doors rated from FD30 to FD120 together with glazed screens and curtain walling tested to EI120. It is aimed at contractors, developers and architects who need certified compartmentation on projects governed by UK Building Regulations and Approved Document B.

FireResist designs, manufactures and installs its aluminium and steel fire rated systems in house from its base in Essex. The company holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification, and its products are CE marked and tested to EN 16034 and EN 14351-1. It has completed more than 100 projects, including London developments at Silk District in Whitechapel, Royal Eden Docks and Vine Hill, where it designed, manufactured and installed several thousand square metres of glazed doors, windows and curtain walling.

The door range is built around systems such as the MB-86 EI D and MB-78EI, which cover ratings up to EI90, with FD120 available where the fire strategy calls for it. Every fire door supplied as a complete tested doorse includes the leaf, frame, closer, seals, glazing and ironmongery as one certified assembly, because swapping any single component for an untested alternative can invalidate the fire performance of the whole unit. Doors are made to measure, which matters in refurbishment, heritage and fit out work where existing openings rarely match standard dimensions. All doors are tested to BS EN 1634-1 and BS 476-22 and comply with the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 and the Fire Safety Act 2021.

The window range, led by the MB-86 EI W system, provides glazed fire separation in corridors, stair cores, lobbies, plant room viewing panels and elevations close to neighbouring buildings. These glazed fire resistant window are offered in EW and EI classifications from 30 to 60 minutes, with double glazed options that also improve thermal insulation and reduce noise transfer. With correct installation the units can reach acoustic ratings of Rw 40 dB or higher, which is relevant in schools, hospitals, hotels and urban housing. Windows are tested to BS EN 1364-1 and BS 476-20/22.

For larger glazed elevations, the MB-SR50N EI and MB-118EI systems allow external facades to carry a fire ratin of EI30 through to EI120, so that a fully glazed front can sit within the compartmentation plan rather than become a weak point in it. The curtain wall assemblies combine thermally resistant framing, fire rated glazing, mineral wool insulation and intumescent seals, and are manufactured under ISO 9001 with third party certification for traceability across production batches.

Owner at FireResist, said: "Project teams usually come to us after the fire strategy has already been written, and they need systems that match it without a redesign. Because we manufacture in house, we can size each door, screen and facade module to the actual opening and supply it with the test evidence behind it. That saves contractors time on site and gives building control something they can sign off with confidence."

Alongside the product range, FireResist maintains a library of practical guidance on fire door inspection, ironmongery and maintenanc written for landlords, facilities managers and responsible persons. Recent topics include flat entrance fire doors, door closer sizing, fire escape window rules and the cost of poor firestopping. The material reflects the duties introduced by the Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022, which require regular fire door checks in residential buildings over 11 metres tall.

Project teams can submit drawings and specifications through the company website to receive a project specific proposal covering supply, installation and warranty.

About the company

FireResist is a UK manufacturer and installer of certified fire rated doors, windows and curtain walling for commercial, hospitality and residential developments. The company designs and produces its aluminium and steel systems in house in Essex, with door ratings from FD30 to FD120 and glazed systems tested up to EI120. It holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification, its products are CE marked and tested to EN 16034 and EN 14351-1, and it has completed more than 100 projects, including several major London developments. FireResist also publishes guidance on fire door inspection and maintenance for landlords, facilities managers and responsible persons.

More information is available at .