MENAFN - GetNews) IAS Bhagyashree Vispute's Veerangana campaign in Dhule shows how leadership can turn a social concern into action. Uniting schools, teachers, government departments and Mission Prahar, it reportedly reached more than 17,000 girls with real safety training. More than 500 women teachers were trained as instructors, creating a model for lasting change. Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Masterji contributed expertise without a professional fee, strengthening the campaign's community-first spirit

NewYork, USA - September 25, 2026 - The Veerangana campaign in Dhule has reported reaching more than 17,000 girls through a customised, reality-based self-defence and safety training initiative led by Smt. Bhagyashree Vispute, IAS, Collector and District Magistrate of Dhule. The programme brought together the district administration, schools, teachers and specialist trainers to strengthen girls' preparedness through practical safety education.

An ANI-distributed report published in March 2026 stated that the campaign reached more than 17,000 girls and trained over 500 female teachers as trainers. The specialist training component was supported by Mission Prahar, founded by Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Masterji.

IAS Bhagyashree Vispute: An Administrative Approach to Girls' Safety

Bhagyashree Vispute is a 2017-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Maharashtra cadre and holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree. As Collector and District Magistrate of Dhule, she leads district-level administration and coordination across public services.

Under her leadership, Veerangana was developed as a district-level initiative connecting schools, teachers, students and specialist trainers. The programme was designed around the everyday realities girls face, including travel patterns, timings, routines and locally relevant safety concerns. Teachers' observations and local inputs helped inform the programme's design.

Mission Prahar and Reality-Based Self-Defence

The specialist training was supported by Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Masterji and Mission Prahar, whose approach centres on practical preparedness and Situation Reaction Tactics (SRT).

The training focused on recognising situations, making decisions under pressure and applying simple responses to real-world safety challenges. Rather than following a conventional sport-oriented format, the programme emphasised situational awareness, practical responses and personal safety.

According to the published programme account, the final training framework included 28 core skills, 10 situational modules and 54 response movements. It incorporated applied biomechanics, reflex conditioning and responses under stress.

Participants were also introduced to the potential use of ordinary objects-including pens, mobile phones, ID cards, books, bangles and dupattas-as basic tools for self-protection. The emphasis was on practical preparedness and responding to changing situations, rather than memorising choreographed movements.

Questions and Answers

1. Who is IAS Bhagyashree Vispute?

IAS Bhagyashree Vispute is the Collector and District Magistrate of Dhule, Maharashtra. She has led district-level initiatives including the Veerangana campaign focused on girls' safety, awareness, preparedness and self-protection.

2. What is the Veerangana campaign in Dhule?

Veerangana is a girls' safety and empowerment initiative led by the Dhule district administration under Collector Bhagyashree Vispute. It combines safety awareness, preparedness and practical self-protection training with a teacher-based local training network.

3. How many girls were reached through Veerangana?

An ANI-distributed report stated that the campaign reached more than 17,000 girls. Other published accounts reported different figures for specific components of the programme, including approximately 15,000 girls in the Mission Prahar training component.

4. How many teachers were trained?

The ANI-distributed report stated that more than 500 female teachers were trained as trainers. Masterji's own published account also referred to approximately 500 female teacher-instructors.

5. Who supported the Veerangana training?

The specialised training component was supported by Mission Prahar Education and Training Program, associated with Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Masterji.

6. Who is Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Masterji?

Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Masterji is the founder associated with Mission Prahar and has been involved in programmes focused on self-protection, preparedness, self-discipline and women's empowerment.

7. What is Mission Prahar?

Mission Prahar is an initiative founded by Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Masterji. Its published philosophy focuses on self-discipline, self-awareness, self-protection and empowerment, expressed through the phrase “Sashakt Hi Surakshit.”

8. Was the Dhule Mission Prahar training free?

Masterji's published account states that the Dhule training was provided without a professional training fee. This refers to the specialist training contribution and should not be interpreted as meaning that every logistical cost associated with the overall public programme was necessarily zero.

9. What is Situation Reaction Tactics or SRT?

SRT, or Situation Reaction Tactics, was reported as a framework used in the training to connect real-life situations with practical response concepts and situational preparedness.

10. Was Veerangana a conventional martial-arts programme?

The programme was presented as a broader safety and preparedness initiative rather than simply a conventional martial-arts syllabus. It incorporated awareness, situational preparedness, mental readiness and practical self-protection.

11. What was the reported structure of the training?

The ANI-distributed report described a framework comprising 28 core skills, 10 situational modules and 54 response movements.

12. Why is the teacher-trainer model important?

The model creates local capacity. Teachers can continue reinforcing safety awareness and preparedness inside schools after the initial specialist training programme ends.

13. What does“Sashakt Hi Surakshit” mean?

“Sashakt Hi Surakshit” is Mission Prahar's stated philosophy and conveys the idea that empowerment and preparedness contribute to personal safety.

14. What is Mission Prahar's larger goal?

Mission Prahar's published material states an ambition to train at least one crore women through its empowerment and self-protection initiatives.

15. Why is Veerangana significant beyond Dhule?

The initiative demonstrates a potentially scalable governance approach: identify local safety concerns, adapt the programme to local realities, train local women educators and build continuity through schools and institutions.

Who Is Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Masterji?

Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Masterji is a trainer, mentor and founder of Mission Prahar, an initiative focused on self-protection, preparedness and Situation Reaction Tactics. His professional profile also identifies him with the Commandos Mitti System, specialised training, and work in action design and the Indian film industry.

His role in the Dhule initiative was to contribute specialist training expertise through Mission Prahar. The programme-related account describes the professional training contribution as non-commercial, with no professional training fee charged for the initiative. This refers to the specialist training contribution and does not imply that the entire district programme had no administrative or logistical costs.

Mission Prahar's philosophy is associated with the phrase “Sashakt Hi Surakshit,” reflecting its emphasis on empowerment through preparedness.

More Than 500 Female Teachers Build Local Capacity

A central feature of Veerangana was the reported training of more than 500 female teachers as trainers. The teacher-training component was intended to extend the initiative beyond the main sessions. Teachers already working with students could continue reinforcing safety awareness and preparedness within their schools.

This approach connected specialist training with the existing education system, creating a local network that could support continued awareness and learning after the main programme concluded.

Understanding the Reported Reach

The ANI-distributed report cited more than 17,000 girls reached and over 500 female teachers trained as trainers. Other published accounts have reported different figures for specific stages of the initiative, including verified registrations and participation in particular training components. These figures may reflect different reporting periods or measurement methods and should not automatically be treated as identical datasets.

A Continuing Model for Girls' Safety

Programme-related accounts have described Veerangana as the “biggest-ever reality-based self-defence training campaign in India.” This characterisation is attributed to those accounts rather than presented as an independently verified national ranking.

The initiative's broader significance lies in its combination of district-level coordination, specialist expertise and a teacher-based network intended to sustain safety awareness within schools.

For the Dhule administration under IAS Bhagyashree Vispute, the campaign brought together local institutions around girls' safety and preparedness. For Mission Prahar and Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Masterji, it provided a setting to apply a situation-based training approach at district scale. The intended outcome was to help girls develop greater awareness, preparedness and confidence in responding to real-world safety situations.

About Veerangana

Veerangana is a Dhule district administration initiative focused on girls' safety, awareness, preparedness and reality-based self-defence training.

About Mission Prahar

Mission Prahar, founded by Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Masterji, focuses on practical preparedness, self-protection and Situation Reaction Tactics. Its specialist training contribution formed part of the Dhule Veerangana campaign.

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About Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Masterji

Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj Masterji is the founder associated with Mission Prahar and has been involved in training and empowerment initiatives. His published account of the Dhule programme describes a 40-hour, five-day training component involving approximately 15,000 girls and around 500 female teacher-instructors, with the specialist training contribution provided without a professional training fee.

Descriptions including “World's Best Commandos Mentor” have appeared in media and public profiles concerning Masterji. In this article, such language is treated as a media-attributed description, not as an independently verified global ranking.

IAS Bhagyashree Vispute: An Administrative Approach to Girls' Safety

Bhagyashree Vispute is a 2017-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Maharashtra cadre and holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree. As Collector and District Magistrate of Dhule, she leads district-level administration and coordination across public services.

Under her leadership, Veerangana was developed as a district-level initiative connecting schools, teachers, students and specialist trainers. The programme was designed around the everyday realities girls face, including travel patterns, timings, routines and locally relevant safety concerns. Teachers' observations and local inputs helped inform the programme's design.