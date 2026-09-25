Hazmat Line And EV Fire Company Publish Co-Authored Article On Lithium-Ion Battery Incidents

MENAFN - GetNews)""This partnership with EV Fire Company was insightful. When we talk with battery experts and bring what we learn into our incident call processes, those processes can better support battery shippers and every other stakeholder involved. It feels good to know our incident report can help communicate that a damaged battery still carries hazards, and make sure everyone around it acts accordingly." - Isaac Lovato, Hazmat and Emergency Response Senior Manager"Hazmat Line and EV Fire Company co-authored "What Travels with the Battery," an article on why lithium-ion battery incident information should follow a damaged battery from the emergency call to towing and storage.

Arlington, Virginia, United States - September 25, 2026 - Hazmat Line, a specialist provider of 24-hour hazmat emergency response information services, published a co-authored article on September 11, 2026, with EV Fire Company, an Ottawa-based firm focused on electric vehicle (EV) and lithium-ion battery fire risk management. Titled "What Travels with the Battery," the article examines what happens after the visible fire is out at a lithium-ion battery incident, and why the information gathered at the scene needs to move with a damaged battery as it changes hands.

The topic is increasingly relevant. Once a compromised EV or e-mobility battery leaves the scene, it may go to a tow yard, insurer, municipal storage site, recycler, or disposal stream. Apparent knockdown is not the same as battery stability, and the next person handling the battery may never have seen the original heat, vapor, or physical damage. The article notes that the current Emergency Response Guidebook (ERG) offers a starting point rather than a complete operational model, and that EV Fire Company has raised with CANUTEC and Transport Canada that its battery guidance should be refined as research and field experience develop.

The collaboration brings together two connected perspectives. EV Fire Company contributes the fireground and post-scene view, setting out three questions to ask before a compromised battery is released: How was the battery classified? What risk travels with it? Who owns the next control phase? Hazmat Line contributes the emergency response information view: what is asked, documented, and passed forward from the moment someone calls the emergency telephone number listed on shipping papers or a Safety Data Sheet (SDS).

The article also describes how Hazmat Line's battery program adapts the incident call to lithium-ion batteries. A battery-specific section of the incident report records battery and package condition, heat or fire involvement, smoke or vapor, exposure concerns, control measures, and what remains unknown. After the call, Hazmat Line follows up with the shipper and sends back a compiled report that can accompany the battery through recovery, transport, and disposal.

The full article is available on the Hazmat Line blog and on the EV Fire Company blog.

"A lithium-ion battery incident doesn't end when the phone call does. Our role is to gather the facts carefully, pass the right information back to responders, and keep a record that can travel with the battery." - Daniel Chebat, Director of Hazmat Line

About Hazmat Line

Hazmat Line is a 24/7 hazmat emergency response information provider serving manufacturers, shippers, and distributors of dangerous goods, with operations globally. Each client receives a dedicated emergency telephone number answered by multilingual specialists, backed by year-round regulatory support, drill calls, and incident reporting. Learn more at .

About EV Fire Company

EV Fire Company is an Ottawa-based company focused on practical EV and lithium-ion battery fire risk management for fire services, municipalities, tow and recovery operators, storage sites, and other organizations that may inherit the risk after the initial incident. The company was founded by Ryan Verbenkov and Scott Gilmore, combining Ryan's Royal Canadian Navy engineering and fire safety background with Scott's front-line firefighting experience. Learn more at .