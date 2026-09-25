Fire At Enterprise In Zhytomyr Region Extinguished After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

An enterprise caught fire as a result of the Russian attack. A total of 81 rescuers and 21 units of emergency equipment were involved in dealing with the aftermath.

Bomb disposal experts inspected the area for explosive objects.

Russian attacks damage McDonald's warehouse in Kyiv region

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no deaths or injuries.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked a foreign-invested enterprise in the Zhytomyr region for the second time in a week.