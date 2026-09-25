Fire At Enterprise In Zhytomyr Region Extinguished After Russian Attack
An enterprise caught fire as a result of the Russian attack. A total of 81 rescuers and 21 units of emergency equipment were involved in dealing with the aftermath.
Bomb disposal experts inspected the area for explosive objects.Read also: Russian attacks damage McDonald's warehouse in Kyiv region
Preliminary reports indicate that there were no deaths or injuries.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked a foreign-invested enterprise in the Zhytomyr region for the second time in a week.
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