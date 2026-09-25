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Greer: No AI Chip Talks With China This Time

Greer: No AI Chip Talks With China This Time


2026-09-25 07:10:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews) United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday that the US and China reached an agreement with China on a "subset" of goods and that the two countries are now in a "managed trade situation."

However, he said areas such as artificial intelligence chips, export controls and national security were not discussed.

Greer also claimed there is "no urgency" to conclude a trade deal with Canada as the US is still importing goods such as oil, gas and potash from its northern neighbor. He said that US President Donald Trump is "comfortable" with the situation as it is, while Canada "wants a deal."

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