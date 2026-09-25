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Drew Paul

Drew Paul


2026-09-25 07:09:52
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Arabic, University of Tennessee
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Drew Paul is Professor of Arabic in the Department of World Languages and Cultures at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin in 2013.


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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