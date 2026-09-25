Nigella Lawson Has A Very Unusual Bake Off Habit - Alison Hammond Reveals What She Does: 'She's Like Cleopatra'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nigella Lawson has brought a new presence to The Great British Bake Off, but behind the scenes, the new judge has a surprisingly quiet routine.

Nigella Lawson's Bake Off habit revealed

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding have revealed that Lawson spends breaks reading books in her shepherd's hut, often reclining on a chaise longue.

Lawson joined the long-running baking competition for its latest series, replacing Prue Leith on the judging panel alongside Paul Hollywood. The new series premiered in the UK on Channel 4 on 22 September, while the US version, The Great British Baking Show, arrived on Netflix on 25 September.

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Speaking on the Dish podcast, Hammond and Fielding discussed what it has been like working with the 66-year-old chef and television personality.

Fielding described seeing Lawson in one of the small shepherd's huts used by the cast while filming. The huts face each other, allowing the presenters and judges to see one another between filming.

“We have these little sort of shepherd's huts that we all have, and they face each other, and you can just see Nigella in her shepherd's hut reading. She's got a stack of books, and she sort of lies like Cleopatra would lie,” Fielding said.

According to Fielding, Lawson can often be found there reading with a stack of books beside her. He compared the way she reclines to Cleopatra, while Hammond added that she lies across a chaise longue.

The description became even more amusing when Fielding explained what happens if Lawson summons someone into the hut. Because she occupies much of the chaise longue, visitors apparently have little room to sit and end up kneeling near her feet.

Lawson settles into Bake Off role

The anecdote offers a glimpse of Lawson away from the Bake Off tent, where she has quickly settled into her role as a judge.

Hammond also spoke warmly about Lawson during the podcast, describing her as lovely and saying she was struck by her appearance when they first worked together. Fielding similarly praised his new colleague.

Lawson's arrival has been one of the biggest changes to the latest Bake Off series. She took over from Leith after the former judge stepped away from the programme following nine seasons.

In an interview with The Guardian before the series began, Lawson said she was initially apprehensive about taking the role because she was not a professional baker or a technical expert. She explained that her strengths were in discussing food, including its flavour, texture and appeal.

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Her partnership with Hollywood has also been a talking point. The two have described getting along during an informal chemistry test before Lawson officially joined the show, while Lawson has said their roles complement each other, with her focusing more on flavour and Hollywood on technique.

The new series has already given viewers a different side of Lawson, from her judging style to her interactions with the hosts and contestants.