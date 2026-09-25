Ahead Of Veterans Day And Pearl Harbor 85Th Commemoration, Pacific Historic Parks Offers American-Made Flag Buying Tips

(U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Somers Steelman/DVIDS)

Pacific Historic Parks shares five ways to verify Made in America claims and select a U.S. flag, including flags flown above the USS Arizona Memorial.

- Jordahn Rodrigues-Helenihi, Assistant Buyer at Pacific Historic ParksHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of Veterans Day and the Pearl Harbor 85th Commemoration, Pacific Historic Parks is sharing tips to help consumers understand what to look for when purchasing an American-made U.S. flag.Pacific Historic Parks, the nonprofit partner supporting Pearl Harbor National Memorial, often receives questions from visitors about where flags are made and how to identify flags manufactured in the United States. The Pearl Harbor Bookstore sells about 4,000 U.S. flags annually. The stars and stripes are flown above the USS Arizona Memorial, including flags flown on significant dates such as Veterans Day, Dec. 7, Independence Day and Memorial Day. Custom date options are also available for those who wish to select a date with personal significance for a special occasion or corporate gift.At Pearl Harbor National Memorial, the American flag flies above the USS Arizona Memorial each day and night in honor of the 1,177 crew members who lost their lives aboard the battleship during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor.“We are aware of U.S. flags manufactured with some imported materials, but the flags we offer are certified Made in America,” said Jordahn Rodrigues-Helenihi, Assistant Buyer at Pacific Historic Parks.“Our manufacturer uses domestic materials, including fabric, dyes, and grommets, and the flags are sewn and stitched by American laborers.”Rodrigues-Helenihi offers five tips for purchasing a Made in America flag:.Consumers should look for the Flag Manufacturers Association of America (FMAA) certification label when purchasing an American-made flag. Rodrigues-Helenihi said a certified American-made flag should have the FMAA certification seal on the material tag. Consumers should also watch for language that may sound domestic but does not necessarily mean the product was fully made in the United States, such as“shipped from the USA” or“designed in the USA.”.Consumers should also understand what“Made in USA” means. A truly American-made flag is not just sewn or assembled domestically. The full manufacturing process matters, including where the materials are produced, where the fabric is made, and where the flag is cut, sewn and finished..While American-made flags typically cost more because of the labor, materials and manufacturing standards involved in producing them in the United States, choosing an American-made flag supports American manufacturing and the workers behind the product..Researching the company behind the flag can also help consumers make an informed purchase. Reputable flag sellers should be able to provide information about where and how their flags are manufactured. Transparency about materials, labor and production practices can help distinguish between flags made in the United States and flags that are simply marketed or shipped from the United States..Consumers should also choose the right flag for their needs. Flags come in different sizes and materials depending on how they will be displayed. Nylon and lighter fabrics tend to fly more easily outdoors because they weigh less, while polyester flags are thicker and may be better suited for indoor display, shadow boxes or commemorative presentation.Each Pacific Historic Parks flag is flown by U.S. military servicemembers and folded before being prepared for sale. Flags include a certificate of authenticity documenting the date flown. Proceeds support Pacific Historic Parks' education, preservation and restoration programs at Pearl Harbor and other historic sites across the Pacific. For more information or to purchase a flag, visit pacifichistoricparksbookstore.About Pacific Historic ParksPacific Historic Parks helps preserve Pearl Harbor's history through education, interpretive programs, research, preservation and restoration. Every year on the anniversary of December 7th, 1941, Pacific Historic Parks works closely with the National Park Service and U.S. Navy to honor the legacy of all WWII veterans, and commemorate the sacrifices made by our nation's Greatest Generation during one of the most pivotal events in American history. Learn more at .# # #

Allison Valdez

Becker Communications

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Ahead of Veterans Day And Pearl Harbor 85th Commemoration, Pacific Historic Parks Offers American-Made Flag Buying Tips News Provided By Becker Communications September 25, 2026, 22:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Military Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics



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