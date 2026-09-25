Indonesia's 100 Gwp Solar Ambition Opens New Investment Opportunities As Indonesia Courts Global Capital

the Indonesia Solar Investment Forum 2026. The event took place on September 24 at the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in New York, as a parallel event during Climate Week NYC.

- Yoga Adhi Pratama, Deputy Director of IIPC New YorkNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Indonesia is moving to translate its abundant solar resources into a major clean-energy investment opportunity, backed by the launch of a national 100 gigawatt peak (GWp) solar power program. Officially launched by President Prabowo Subianto in August, the program began with 14 solar projects totaling 5.3 GWp and is targeted for development over the next three years.At the Indonesia Solar Investment Forum 2026:“From Ambition to Investable Scale,” held during Climate Week NYC at the Consulate General of Indonesia in New York, Yoga Adhi Pratama, Deputy Director of the Indonesia Investment Promotion Center (IIPC) New York, emphasized the need to translate this national ambition into a pipeline that international investors can assess.“Indonesia's large-scale solar ambition should be presented as a pipeline of clearly defined opportunities, with risks and commercial arrangements that investors can assess. Investment promotion can connect international investors with project developers and the relevant institutions, helping turn initial interest into informed investment decisions, hence this event. That is how Indonesia can compete more effectively for global energy-transition capital,” said Yoga Adhi Pratama, Deputy Director of the Indonesia Investment Promotion Center (IIPC) New York.In the forum hosted by the Asosiasi Energi Surya Indonesia (AESI ), Indonesia Investment Promotion Center (IIPC) New York, Tenggara Strategics, and SANARA as strategic partners, Mada Ayu Habsari, Chairperson of AESI, explained that achieving the 100 GWp target requires a completely new approach to infrastructure planning."A target of this scale requires the delivery system itself to be redesigned. We are doing exactly that by transforming how people access solar. By shifting to a single billing platform through PLN and unlocking access for government buildings and residential users, we are removing the friction that previously held the market back." add Mada.Urgent Policy Reforms for Market ClarityTo accelerate deployment and build confidence among foreign investors, AESI has mobilized four dedicated Task Forces working closely with the government to ensure the national roadmap is bankable and ready for execution. During the forum, AESI highlighted three urgent regulatory priorities:- Finalizing the Legal Framework: A new Presidential Regulation is currently undergoing inter-ministerial harmonization. This document is expected to govern all solar segments and establish a clear calendar, offtake certainty, and local content guidelines.- Transparent Project Pipelines: Investors require a published, multi-year schedule showing which projects are tendering and when they are expected to reach commercial operation. "Investors do not need certainty about outcomes," Mada emphasized. "They need visibility on sequence".Opening the Demand Side: A substantial portion of the 100 GWp program relies on commercial and rooftop solar. AESI is proposing an adaptive quota review based on actual grid capacity and differentiated rules for solar systems paired with battery storage.- Overcoming Barriers and Unlocking Market AccessWhile global capital appetite is strong, this massive target must be translated into frameworks that provide easy access for all parties, from industrial estates to residential users. The primary barriers currently stalling projects are approval processes and quota regulations that restrict rapid growth, particularly in the rooftop solar sector."To maintain this momentum, we need to refine our regulations into something much more powerful. We are recommending clear timelines for Ministerial Decree No. 2, setting a three-month quota process for systems below 500 kWp and six months for larger ones, with the ultimate hope that quota restrictions will no longer be needed as the market matures," added Mada.Beyond regulatory refinement, transforming the access system is also crucial. AESI is pushing for a single billing scheme through PLN to make it easier for consumers to access clean energy without being tied to complex multi-year commitments. Alongside this, solar generation, grid transmission, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) must be planned on a synchronized schedule to prevent energy waste and keep capital costs low.New Opportunities for International CollaborationA program of this size requires a blend of public finance, domestic development funds, independent developers, and international capital. AESI identified four key areas where international collaboration can yield immediate results:- Deepening the Value Chain: Indonesia is actively seeking partners for technology transfer to manufacture solar cells, inverters, and battery systems domestically, moving beyond basic module assembly.- Project Preparation Standards: Development finance institutions can provide immense value by helping establish international feasibility and governance standards for the first tranche of projects, setting a reliable template for the future.- Risk Mitigation Instruments: Guarantees, credit enhancements, and currency hedging tools are needed to address perceived country risks and mobilize private capital effectively.- Corporate Procurement: Expanding mechanisms for multinational corporations to procure renewable electricity in Indonesia will unlock a fast-moving demand segment that requires very little public capital, helping global companies meet their carbon requirements.To ensure this momentum remains sustainable, the Indonesian government is actively institutionalizing speed, legal certainty, and transparency for global investors. We know capital goes where it is welcomed and protected.Tessal Febrian, Director at the IIPC New York, emphasized that Indonesia's investment incentives can play an important role. Through the Indonesia Investment Promotion Center (IIPC), investors can better understand the incentives and facilitation available for priority investment opportunities, including renewable energy. By reducing uncertainty around the investment environment and highlighting available support, these incentives can complement the commercial fundamentals that investors assess when deciding whether to develop or finance a project.“We recently implemented Government Regulation No. 28 of 2025, which is specifically designed to streamline business licensing, accelerate industrial development, and enhance investor services. Indonesia also provides fiscal incentives to support green investments, such as tax allowance, import duty exemptions, and super tax deductions,” Tessal said.At the same time, Tessal recognizes that solar policy will continue to develop as the market grows.“We welcome your input on what more is needed to make these opportunities investable.”--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------For further information, please contact:SANARADenaya Karenzi......AESIAntonia JunitaPR & Communications...

Denaya Karenzi

Sanara Indonesia

+1 929-714-4148

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Indonesia's 100 GWp Solar Ambition Opens New Investment Opportunities as Indonesia Courts Global Capital News Provided By Sanara Indonesia September 25, 2026, 22:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology, World & Regional



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