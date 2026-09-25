MIT Police Association Denounces University's 0% Raise Offer For Officers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) University executives receive average raises of 16.7% in 2025, while police are offered 0% in three-year contract proposal

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of MIT students return to campus this month. Their families put their trust in MIT for a safe community. The Institute proudly promotes its commitment to public safety, highlighting a Community Campus Safety Council, a fully staffed police department, EMT services, campus patrols, shuttle operations, and blue-light emergency phones across campus. MIT markets safety as a cornerstone of the student experience.

But when it comes to negotiating a fair contract for the officers who provide that safety, the story is starkly different.

MIT Executive Vice President and Treasurer, Glen Shor, Police Chief John DiFava, and the university's negotiating committee have presented the MIT Police Association with a proposal that demonstrates a clear lack of respect for the men and women who protect the MIT community every day. The university is demanding that officers accept 0% in the first year of a proposed three-year contract-while offering no guaranteed wage increases in years two and three.

Meanwhile, MIT's top executives received raises averaging 16.7%, more than quadruple the average cost-of-living increase.* Chief John DiFava has led MIT Police since 2001 and MIT must publicly disclose the Chiefs current compensation and whether he, too, is being asked to accept a 0% increase, and what increase did he receive in 2025.

MIT Police officers work around the clock to safeguard one of the world's most prestigious institutions. They respond to medical emergencies, protect students and faculty, investigate incidents, enforce the law, and routinely place themselves in challenging and dangerous situations. Their work is essential to the functioning of the campus. They also serve as a valued resource for the overall safety of those who live, work and visit Cambridge and Boston.

Yet MIT's message to its police officers during negotiations appears to be: Take zero now, and hope for something later.

MIT has the financial capacity to fairly compensate its police officers. The Institute's endowment reached $27.4 billion, buoyed by a 14.8% investment return in FY 2025. MIT's resources are vast; its refusal to invest in the safety personnel who protect its community is a choice.

MIT officers show up every day to protect students, faculty, staff, and visitors. They respond to crises, support students in vulnerable moments, and keep the campus safe 24/7. Offering officers a 0% raise while executives receive double-digit increases sends a clear message about whose work MIT values-and whose it does not. The MIT community deserves better.

The MIT Police Association urges MIT leadership to return to the bargaining table with a fair and respectful offer that reflects the critical role officers play in keeping the campus safe.

The MIT Police Association represents about 42 patrol officers that work in the MIT Police Department.

*ProPublica 2025 -