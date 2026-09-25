I Buy Georgia Announces Bank-Free Cash Home Buying Solutions For Augusta-Area Homeowners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local Cash Buyers Offer Bank-Free Solutions

Augusta, GA, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I Buy Georgia, a family-owned home buying company serving Richmond, Columbia, and Aiken Counties, today announced bank-free direct cash sale solutions for homeowners in Augusta and surrounding communities. The company says shifting market conditions, including longer days on market and rising interest rates, have made traditional sale timelines harder for some sellers to plan around. Its process includes a no-pressure property review, a cash offer within a short window, and a closing date set by the homeowner, with no repairs, cleaning, or agent commissions required. I Buy Georgia works with homeowners facing circumstances such as inherited property, probate, foreclosure, and homes in need of significant repair.







house in Augusta GA

Homeowners across Richmond and Columbia Counties have historically been able to count on a fairly steady pace of buyer activity. That pace has slowed over the past couple of years, and sellers who once expected a quick offer are now more likely to face weeks or months of showings, repairs, and negotiations before a deal closes. For homeowners who do not have the time or resources to wait it out, that shift has made a direct cash sale a more practical option than it may have been in the past.

"The Georgia real estate market has definitely shifted over the past couple of years, but one thing we're seeing in Augusta and the surrounding communities is that homeowners still value certainty," said Kenneth Mooney, owner of I Buy Georgia. "A lot of sellers are dealing with situations where they don't have the time, money, or desire to make repairs and wait for the right buyer to come along. Higher interest rates and longer days on the market have created more uncertainty for traditional home sales, which is why we're seeing more homeowners explore cash offers as a practical alternative. At the end of the day, people want a straightforward solution and a closing date they can count on, and that's exactly what a reputable cash home buyer should provide."

Part of what allows I Buy Georgia to move quickly, according to the owner, is that the company operates locally rather than through a national franchise model. Its team works on the ground in Augusta, Hephzibah, Evans, Martinez, Grovetown, and North Augusta, and sellers deal directly with the people evaluating their property rather than an outside call center. Over time, this local knowledge becomes invaluable, especially when it comes to real estate. Their familiarity with neighborhood values and comparable sales allows the company to put together offers without the delays that can come with outside underwriting or corporate approval processes.

The company says its process typically involves a no-pressure property review, a cash offer within a short window, and a closing date set by the homeowner, with no repairs, cleaning, or agent commissions required. I Buy Georgia reports it has closed on properties in as few as ten business days when a seller needs to move quickly, while also accommodating longer timelines for homeowners who are not in a hurry.

I Buy Georgia continues to work with homeowners across the Augusta area facing a range of circumstances, including inherited property, probate, foreclosure, and homes in need of significant repair. Since 2015, the company has worked directly with sellers to provide cash offers and flexible closing timelines for properties in any condition. More information about the company's service area and process is available by phone or through its website.

About I Buy Georgia

At I Buy Georgia, we believe selling your home should not be complicated or stressful. We are a family-owned company based in Georgia, helping homeowners across Richmond, Columbia, and Aiken Counties sell their houses quickly and move forward with confidence. Whether you are facing foreclosure, dealing with probate, managing an inherited property, or simply need to sell fast, our goal is to make the process simple and transparent from start to finish.

Press Inquiries

Kenneth Mooney

kmooney [at] firethornrealty.com

(706) 749-6896

