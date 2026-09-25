Forbes Riley Named 2026 Woman Of The Year By NOW Honors

Forbes Riley is honored as Woman of the Year

The entrepreneur, television star and USA TODAY bestselling author to receive the honor in Las Vegas during a year of reinvention, entrepreneurship and impact.

- Dr. Forbes Riley

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur, television personality, bestselling author and internationally recognized pitch expert Forbes Riley has been named the 2026 Woman of the Year by NOW Honors, part of the IPS: Honors celebration presented by TGo Presents.

Riley will be recognized Friday evening during IPS: Honors 2026 at Indie Film Factory in Las Vegas, an intimate studio-produced celebration bringing together the SV Trailblazer Awards and NOW Honors to recognize individuals whose leadership, achievement and stories have created meaningful impact.

For Riley, the honor arrives during one of the most prolific chapters of a career already spanning television, entrepreneurship, fitness, speaking, authorship and personal development.

And she is 66.

“There is something incredibly meaningful about receiving a Woman of the Year honor at this point in my life,” said Riley.“Because I want every woman to understand this: you do not age out of your dreams. You do not age out of relevance. And you certainly do not age out of possibility. Sometimes the most powerful chapter of your life begins after everyone else assumes you've already written your best one.”

Riley has spent decades challenging assumptions about what is possible.

Known internationally as The Queen of Pitch, she built a television career across QVC, HSN and nearly 200 infomercials, helping generate more than $2.5 billion in product sales and becoming one of the industry's most recognizable product presenters.

But rather than treating those achievements as the culmination of her career, Riley continued reinventing herself.

She became an entrepreneur and product creator, developed SpinGym, expanded into business education and coaching, became a three-time TEDx speaker and built a new digital education company alongside her daughter, Makenna Riley.

Earlier this year, Riley's newest book, Pitch Secrets A to Z, became a USA TODAY bestseller.

And just three days before receiving the Woman of the Year honor, Riley and Makenna were recognized at Funnel Hacking LIVE in Las Vegas with the Two Comma Club X Award, marking more than $10 million in sales generated through their digital business.

The back-to-back honors create an unusual milestone: recognition for both what Riley has built and the impact she continues to create.

“I've never believed success had an expiration date,” Riley said.“At every stage of my life, I've asked myself, 'What's next?' Not because what came before wasn't enough, but because I believe we are supposed to keep growing. We are supposed to keep becoming.”

That philosophy has become particularly important to Riley as she speaks to women navigating their own next chapters.

After decades in front of television cameras, Riley has increasingly used her platform to challenge cultural assumptions surrounding women, aging, visibility and ambition.

Her own recent reinventions have ranged from entrepreneurship and bestselling authorship to competing on a bodybuilding stage for the first time in her 60s.

Her message is simple: experience should expand a woman's possibilities, not shrink them.

The NOW Honors Woman of the Year recognition is part of IPS: Honors 2026, produced by Theresa“TGo” Goss and TGo Presents. The September 24–26 production weekend combines recognition with documentary-style storytelling designed to preserve the defining experiences, decisions, challenges and turning points behind each honoree's achievements.

Riley is also among the selected honorees participating in the IPS: Chapters Honoree Edition, a professionally produced documentary-style interview exploring the story behind the honor.

“Awards are wonderful, but what matters to me is what someone does after the applause stops,” Riley said.“If another woman sees me at 66 and decides to write the book, launch the company, step onto the stage, get in front of the camera or finally stop asking permission to become who she knows she can be, that's the real award.”

About Forbes Riley

Forbes Riley is an entrepreneur, television personality, USA TODAY bestselling author, three-time TEDx speaker, product creator and internationally recognized sales and communication expert known as The Queen of Pitch.

Throughout her career, Riley has appeared on QVC, HSN and in nearly 200 infomercials and has helped generate more than $2.5 billion in product sales. She is the creator of SpinGym and author of Pitch Secrets A to Z. Riley has trained tens of thousands of entrepreneurs, speakers and professionals in pitching, communication, sales and personal development.

Her career has been defined by a belief that communication creates opportunity and that reinvention has no age limit.

About IPS: Honors and NOW Honors

IPS: Honors is a studio-produced recognition experience presented by TGo Presents that brings together the SV Trailblazer Awards and NOW Honors. The 2026 celebration takes place September 25 at Indie Film Factory in Las Vegas and recognizes individuals for achievement, leadership, impact and the stories behind their work.

TGo Presents was founded by media entrepreneur and producer Theresa“TGo” Goss, whose more than two decades in media have included interviews, television, events, production and platforms designed to increase visibility for entrepreneurs, experts, authors and leaders.

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Forbes Riley Named 2026 Woman of the Year by NOW Honors News Provided By Forbes Factor September 25, 2026, 21:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media



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