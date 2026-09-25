Frannk Whitte Prepares October Debut Album“Who” Following Release of“Taste”

Developed over three years, the album documents the singer's evolving sound across pop and acoustic styles.

Developed over three years, the album documents the singer's evolving sound across pop and acoustic styles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frannk Whitte will release his debut album, Who, at the end of October, following three years of work on the project.The announcement follows the September 10 release of“Taste,” the album's first single.Developed over a period in which Frannk was defining his artistic direction while gaining experience within the music industry, Who is structured around that process of change. The album moves across indie pop, commercial pop and acoustic material, with its sound becoming progressively more stripped back over the course of the record.Its earlier tracks lean toward polished pop production, while later songs place greater emphasis on acoustic arrangements and more introspective writing. The progression is intended to reflect the personal and creative changes Frannk experienced during the album's development.Over the same period, Frannk worked with and received mentorship from producer Cory Rooney, whose credits include work with artists such as Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez and Destiny's Child. Frannk is currently managed by Michael Rooney, Cory Rooney's nephew.The album's title, Who, reflects the central idea behind the project: identity. Rather than presenting a fixed definition of Frannk as an artist, the record documents the process through which his current musical identity took shape.“Taste” serves as the first release from Who, ahead of the album's arrival at the end of October.TikTok: @frannkwhitte?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pcSpotify:

Michael Rooney

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Frannk Whitte Prepares October Debut Album“Who” Following Release of“Taste” News Provided By Pulse Media PR September 25, 2026, 21:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional



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