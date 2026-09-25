6 Technological Advances Introduced In The Evolution Of The World's Largest Wound Care Database

David Navazio - Chief Executive Officer, Gentell

6 Technological Advances Supporting Gentell's Mission to Heal More Wounds Faster Around the World

- David Navazio, Chief Executive Officer, GentellNEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chronic wounds are a silent pandemic around the world. It is estimated that approximately two percent of the 61 million senior citizens in the U.S. experience chronic wounds - globally, that rate could be three or four times higher. A chronic wound is a wound that does not heal within one month and fails to progress through the normal stages of the healing process. Typical chronic wounds include pressure wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers, skin tears, post-operative wounds and others. Attending to chronic wounds requires specialized skills relating to identifying and treating them. Ignoring chronic wounds, or treating them improperly, puts people at risk for pain, disease and even death.When David Navazio started his wound care company, Gentell, thirty-six years ago, chronic wounds fascinated him and the lack of consistent medical and government standards around the world challenged him. To quantify the issue, he developed technology to help his wound care customers, especially at nursing homes, to collect information about their patients' chronic wounds, including how they were treated and healing rates. Over the years, Gentell has compiled this information into what has become the world's largest wound care database. Its archive features virtually every type of wound with data that can be analyzed to determine the most effective method of treatment.“As Gentell expands globally, this platform provides a valuable resource for improving the quality of care and treatment of chronic wounds. Today's advanced technology facilitates access to this information, with the potential to significantly improve healing results for patients in the United States and around the world,” said David Navazio, Chief Executive Officer of Gentell, the world's largest vertically integrated wound care company.The initiative was formalized in 2011, when Gentell created Gentell Fastcare, an electronic health record program designed to save time while improving quality and accuracy by simplifying documentation, tracking and reporting of wound care. Gentell Fastcare is part of Gentell's Total Wound Care Solution, a comprehensive wound care management system, used in over 5,000 long-term care facilities throughout North America. In 2024, it was upgraded to Gentell Fastcare 2.0 to enhance technical and security features. Today, a new iteration of the program is being introduced – Gentell Fastcare International- designed to integrate state-of-the-art technologies and to scale the program globally. About this new version, Navazio said,“The technological advances incorporated into Gentell Fastcare International represent a major investment by the company in evolving its mission to be the world's leading wound care resource.”Six key components underlying Gentell's technological evolution, as follows:1) Global 24/7 accessibility to Fastcare Internationalthrough digital media, providing complete online support.Doctors and nurses around the world will have access to the world's most advanced wound care information resource, through their simple internet connection.2) State-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) will help identify wounds and recommend treatment options.This exclusive system uses AI that has been“trained” on Gentell's proprietary wound care database of millions of cases.3) Gentell's omni-language translator makes wound care information available to all.No matter what one's language is, there will be access to information, tips and services. This feature is being introduced first in Brazil with global access planned for the future.4) As Fastcare International is rolled out globally, Gentell is committed to investing in ultimately achieving government compliance in virtually every country.For example, many governments require that internet services, like this one, be hosted within their borders. Gentell is prepared to take the steps needed to expand globally while complying with individual government laws and rules.5) Providing delivery efficiency on a global basis.In addition to an advanced online presence, Gentell will be investing in its supply chain to be able to make quick deliveries worldwide.6) Using AI, Fastcare International will continue to learn from itself.The world's largest wound care database will continually learn from itself and continuously improve through machine learning. It will create an unmatched wound care universe of information.“The evolution of the world's largest wound care database will harness advanced technology to deliver a significantly higher level of quality care and healing. Cultivating a global Wound Care CultureTM creates an engaged and educated health care community who can be proud of their accomplishments in helping improve the quality of people's lives," said Navazio.-----ABOUT GENTELL:Gentell is the largest vertically integrated wound care manufacturer, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Paraguay, China and New Zealand, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care products to nursing homes, home care, hospices and other health care settings. Gentell is also a pioneer in developing innovative and technologically advanced wound care database and logistics systems designed to make wound care more effective and efficient in improving people's lives.Gentell1000 Floral Vale Blvd., Suite 400Yardley, PA 19067 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700 Fax: 215-788-2715Website: GentellLinkedIn: linked/in/davidnavazio linkedin/company/gentellX:Facebook:facebook/DNavazio# # #

Leo Levinson

GroupLevinson Public Relations

+1 215-545-4600

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6 Technological Advances Introduced In The Evolution of the World's Largest Wound Care Database News Provided By GroupLevinson Public Relations September 25, 2026, 21:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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