Woody Johnson

Woody & Victoria Johnson

Macayo's on Central

80¢ Crispy Tacos & 80¢ Margaritas

- Lucas Farnham, Macayo's Mexican FoodPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Macayo's Mexican Food is celebrating 80 years in Arizona with 80¢ Crispy Tacos and 80¢ Margaritas all day.Founded in Phoenix in 1946 by Woody and Victoria Johnson, Macayo's was built on handcrafted Mexican food, family traditions and warm hospitality. The restaurant also credits Woody Johnson with creating the chimichanga, now a staple on Mexican restaurants menus nationwide.For eight decades, Macayo's has proudly served generations of Arizona families and looks forward to continuing that tradition for years to come.Guests are invited to celebrate the milestone with Macayo's on September 26th.

Jonathan Humes

Macayos Mexican Food

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Macayo's Mexican Food Celebrates 80th Anniversary News Provided By Macayos Mexican Food September 25, 2026, 21:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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