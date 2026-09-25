Palantir Co-Founder And FTC Chairman Put AI Accountability In Focus At Reuters Momentum AI Austin 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Day two examines human control, consumer protection and the business changes needed to turn increasingly autonomous systems into lasting value.

Austin, Texas, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson brought questions of human control, competition and consumer protection to the forefront of day two at Reuters Momentum AI Austin 2026. Across the programme, those questions met a practical business challenge: how to turn increasingly capable AI into measurable improvements without losing accountability for its decisions.

In conversation with Reuters Global Defense Editor Joe Brock, Lonsdale, who also founded venture capital firm 8VC, argued that humans must remain responsible for the authority granted to autonomous systems. He advocated testing limited autonomy in realistic military scenarios, with boundaries adjusted as technology and safety evidence evolve. For investors, his central test was productivity: whether an AI application materially improves the performance of the sector it serves.

Lonsdale also warned against AI safety regulation becoming a means of entrenching dominant technology companies, while recognising the need for safety measures and clearer liability frameworks. His economic outlook extended beyond software, arguing that the defence technology buildout could develop advanced manufacturing capabilities with wider benefits for American industry.

Ferguson brought the accountability debate into the consumer market, discussing whether policymakers should first assess whether existing consumer protection and product liability laws can address AI-related harms before introducing new rules. Ferguson rejected treating agentic AI as an independent actor, placing responsibility generally with the people who instruct and deploy it.

Transparency was central to the discussion with Ferguson, including the FTC's examination of children's interactions with chatbots and whether they understand that they are speaking with a machine. Ferguson also addressed the importance of disclosing material information before consumers engage with a service, and whether shoppers should be told when extensive personal data influences the prices they see.

Across sessions, panellists urged businesses to assess whether existing enterprise platforms can meet their needs before developing bespoke tools, reserving custom investment for applications that create a meaningful competitive advantage. That judgment call runs deeper than build versus buy, and speakers pointed to why even capable models struggle inside complex organisations. AI needs to understand how a company's processes, definitions, systems and legal entities connect, and that this contextual foundation should be proven in one underperforming business area before it expands.

The workforce implications called for genuine honesty, where panellists cautioned against describing every deployment solely as augmentation when some roles are already being displaced, pointing to employee involvement and continuous feedback as what maintains trust through that transition.

Customer outcomes supplied a concrete measure of progress, and speakers in reliability-sensitive businesses described the real ambition as preventing incidents before customers ever experience them, rather than simply responding faster once something has already gone wrong. That shift in ambition came with a discipline attached to it. Teams were encouraged to measure whether their AI deployments actually achieve the results they were built for, and to be willing to stop and rethink the ones that do not.

Day two placed AI's growing capabilities alongside the decisions leaders must make now: where to grant autonomy, how to protect trust and what needs to change inside the business for productivity gains to reach the people it serves.

About Reuters Events

Reuters Events brings together the leaders shaping the future of global business through world-class summits and unrivalled executive access. Momentum AI is Reuters Events' flagship conference for enterprise AI, convening executives responsible for AI strategy, oversight and implementation at some of the world's largest organisations.

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