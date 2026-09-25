Datameds AI To Present At 2026 National Telehealth And Virtual Care Summit

DataMeds AI Interim Co-CEO Gerald Commissiong will present“What Patients Really Want” at the National Telehealth and Virtual Care Summit in Las Vegas on September 28.

DataMeds AI will highlight its Health Lives Here initiative, patient health-data ownership, and expanding access to telehealth and pharmaceutical services at the national summit.

Interim Co-CEO to Discuss Growing Patient Desire to Own Health Data

DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)

- Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMeds AITAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) (“DataMeds AI,”“DataMEDS,” or the“Company”), a healthcare company leveraging its Health IT and physical infrastructure together with its artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRxTM and smart contracts platform PharmacyChainTM, announced that its Interim Co-CEO Gerald Commissiong will present“What Patients Really Want” at this year's National Telehealth and Virtual Care Summit in Las Vegas on Monday, September 28, 2026, at 9:15 am PT. Mr. Commissiong will discuss the growing desire by patients across the country to own their individual health data and highlight ways in which the Company is expanding access to telehealth and pharmaceutical services through its launch of the“Health Lives Here” campaign and mobile healthcare application together with NFL Alumni Health.DataMeds AI, Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:“DataMEDS' objective is to ensure that patients across the country are able to use the latest technologies to access appropriate treatments and bring more efficient care to communities with limited access,” said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMeds AI.“I look forward to showcasing our team's work, outlining our vision of how patient ownership of their data will improve patient care while also reducing provider data access frustrations, and interacting with other leading healthcare providers to discuss how to improve healthcare access for those who need it.”The 2026 National Telehealth and Virtual Care Summit offers attendees the opportunity to view key strategies to improve healthcare delivery, optimize quality patient care and outcomes, increase accessibility, enhance data analytics, and reduce costs. The summit will unite healthcare leaders, clinicians, technology experts, and policymakers to explore the evolving landscape of digital health and virtual care delivery.For more information, visit the Company's website at .About DataMeds AI, Inc.DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) (formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc.) is a leading healthcare company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its Health IT platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRxTM and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChainTM into the Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy dispensing and pharmacy-related services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health, LLC.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: future events, including the Company's presentations at industry events. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance; the Company's plans to expand into telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory services; the Company's proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the Company's ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.INVESTOR CONTACTInvestor Relations |...MEDIA CONTACTJames LambertVice President, Rubenstein Public Relations... | 212-805-3024ADDITIONAL CONTACT

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

+1 212-579-4844

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DataMeds AI's Gerald Commissiong presents“What Patients Really Want” on Sept. 28.

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