Big Kitchen Food Ltd. Issues Statement On Cancellation Of Confirmed CHFA NOW Toronto Booth Via LCG Foods Distribution

Big Kitchen Food Canada

Booth confirmed. Buyers invited. Travel booked. Inventory Sent. Then LCG Foods cancelled Big Kitchen Food's CHFA NOW Toronto participation week before the show.

WEST VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big Kitchen Food Ltd. is informing customers and industry partners that it will no longer exhibit in the LCG Foods pavilion at CHFA NOW Toronto on September 26–27, despite previously having paid for its booth and received official written confirmation of its participation."We sincerely apologize to the prospective business customers we invited to visit our booth. We were looking forward to meeting you in person, introducing our products, and discussing opportunities to work together. We are contacting invited visitors where possible and remain available to arrange meetings outside the show."LCG Foods invited Big Kitchen Food to participate in its pavilion. On July 24, its event coordinator emailed the company to say its space was“officially confirmed.” Big Kitchen Food was subsequently invited to a Kick-off preparation virtual conference covering inventory, exhibitor badges, commercial readiness, and other show logistics. Relying on that confirmation, the company sent inventory for the show and booked non-refundable travel to Toronto including team members from its parent company in Bangkok, Thailand.On August 27, LCG Foods emailed Big Kitchen Food to cancel its participation. The email cited CHFA rules concerning exhibitor eligibility and the assignment or subletting of exhibit space. It also stated that Big Kitchen Food was not among the brands represented by LCG Foods and that LCG could therefore no longer provide space in its pavilion. Big Kitchen Food, an active CHFA associate supplier member at the time, promptly offered to clarify its membership status. LCG said it would only refund the booth fee but refused to cover other reasonable expenses incurred.“We respect the need to follow exhibitor rules,” said Leon Li, co-founder of Big Kitchen Food Ltd.“Our concern is that these requirements were raised only after we had been invited, paid, received written confirmation, and made commitments based on that confirmation. A booth refund does not address the travel expenses, preparations, and potential business meetings affected by the cancellation.”Big Kitchen Food Ltd. serves the Canadian market for the family business behind Big Kitchen Co., Ltd., a major seafood snack manufacturer in Thailand. Its products are widely distributed in Thailand and other markets across South and East Asia. Private-label products manufactured by Big Kitchen Co. are currently available through Loblaw and Walmart stores in Canada. The company had intended to use CHFA NOW Toronto to introduce its own brands and explore new Canadian retail and distribution relationships. The scale of the lost business opportunity cannot be quantified, but the company considers it substantial.Big Kitchen Food was also surprised to receive a subsequent email from LCG Foods on September 11th, inviting it to book space in an LCG pavilion at the National Women's Show in November.The company is seeking a clear explanation from the management team of LCG Foods of what changed between the written booth confirmation and the cancellation. It is also urging LCG Foods to conduct a comprehensive business ethics review of its current marketing and booth sub-leasing processes to ensure no more businesses will have to suffer from such financial and business opportunity losses in future.About Big Kitchen Food Ltd.Big Kitchen Food Ltd. brings Thai snacks and food products to the Canadian & US markets, including Fresh FishTM fish jerky strips and Thai TropicaTM dried fruits. It draws on its family connection to Big Kitchen Co., Ltd., one of the largest manufacturers in Thailand of seafood snacks and processed seafood products established in 1994. Learn more at .

Worawee Janpongsri

Big Kitchen food Ltd.

+1 778-668-6432

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Big Kitchen Food Ltd. Issues Statement on Cancellation of Confirmed CHFA NOW Toronto Booth via LCG Foods Distribution News Provided By Big Kitchen food Ltd. September 25, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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