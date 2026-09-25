Miscowater And Clearstream Environmental Expand Western U.S. Coverage Through Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership strengthens municipal water and wastewater process equipment support across twelve western states

Pleasanton, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISCOwater has been named the exclusive channel partner for ClearStream Environmental across twelve western states, expanding access to process equipment, engineering expertise, and field support for municipal water and wastewater treatment facilities throughout the region.

MISCOwater and ClearStream Environmental Partnership

The partnership covers Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, western Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and western Wyoming. Municipal water and wastewater are the primary focus: the utilities that own and operate these facilities, along with the consulting engineers and contractors who design and build them.

ClearStream has built process equipment in Sandy, Utah, since 2002, including clarification, thickening, biological processes, digestion, and drives and drive replacements. These offerings are supported by turnkey delivery, tankage and erection, equipment retrofits, and field service.

“ClearStream's growth depends on being in the right markets with the right people,” says Jim Woods, Vice President of Sales at ClearStream.“MISCOwater is already at the table with the clients we want to serve, and they bring the process depth to represent this equipment properly. That combination is what we were looking for across the West.”

“Two engineer-led companies, one premise: the hardest problems in water are solved by people, not a catalog. When you align people at every level, the customer experience takes care of itself,” says Mark Humberstone, President of MISCOwater.

“For more than 50 years, MISCOwater has learned that great customer experiences are built through a shared vision, from leadership teams to engineers to service professionals. We found that same commitment in ClearStream, and that's what makes this partnership so compelling” adds Scott Marshall, Chief Executive Officer, MISCOwater.

About MISCOwater:

MISCOwater is the leading channel partner for process equipment in water, wastewater and industrial treatment across the western United States. For more than 50 years, MISCOwater has specialized in reliable, proven, innovative and life-cycle cost-effective solutions for municipal water and wastewater treatment, representing over 50 manufacturers of quality process equipment. MISCOwater is a United Flow Technologies company. Learn more at miscowater.com.

About ClearStream Environmental:

Since 2002, ClearStream Environmental has delivered process equipment and solutions for the water and wastewater industry, built on a straightforward philosophy: innovative, high-quality and competitively priced equipment backed by service and technical expertise. ClearStream partners with municipalities, industrial facilities and engineering firms to design and supply complete process solutions across municipal, industrial, power and mining applications. The company is headquartered in Sandy, Utah. Learn more at .

Press Inquiries

MISCOwater

Mark Humberstone, President

info [at] miscowater.com



ClearStream Environmental

Ryan Arbuckle, Vice President, Marketing

info [at] clearstreameng.com



Both teams will be at WEFTEC 2026 in New Orleans, where ClearStream is exhibiting at Booth 7413. MISCOwater team members are currently accepting ClearStream inquiries in all twelve states. Project teams should contact their regional MISCOwater office or visit