Kixik Wants To Give Every Small Business The Data Team Only Billion-Dollar Companies Could Afford

Kixik is a data team that small businesses hire like staff. Building the same team in-house runs $1.1 million to $1.6 million a year.

A data team costs $1.1 million a year in-house. Kixik digitally reconstructs a business from its own data and runs one on top, for less than one employee.

- Kyle Nix, founder of KixikSANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Why was last month down? Am I making money on this job? Can I afford to hire somebody? Should I open another location? Where is it all going?Every owner of a business doing $2 million or more lies awake on those questions, and on every other one they never get around to asking. So does every owner of a $2 billion business. The difference has never been the questions. It is that one of them can walk down the hall and ask a team whose job is to know.That team is a data team: 7 people in-house, a data strategist, analysts, a data scientist, a risk specialist, an industry consultant, running $1.1 million to $1.6 million a year on payroll. That number is the wall. Every company above it has spent 40 years knowing what is happening inside itself. Every company below it has spent 40 years guessing, and calling it instinct.Kixik Technologies was built to take that wall down. Not by shrinking the team, not by handing owners something to run. By making the team itself hireable.Before Kixik answers a question, it digitally reconstructs the business out of the data it already has. The register, the books, the scheduler, the payroll file, the bank feed: systems that have sat side by side for years without speaking. Kixik joins them, reconciles them against the profit and loss statement until every day of the year agrees to the penny, then writes the business its own dictionary, because one company's sale is another's order placed.What comes out is something no small business has had: a working model of itself, correct, in its own vocabulary. That part is hard and takes weeks, which is why everything after looks effortless. Questions that were month-long projects become a lookup."Everyone has heard that data is the new oil," said Kyle Nix, founder of Kixik. "Nobody ever finishes the sentence. Crude oil is worth nothing until somebody refines it. Small businesses have been sold one thing after another that collects it all and hands it back as a report. Reading it properly takes a data scientist, and nobody at $10 million a year has one. So they stay data rich and intelligence poor, told what happened over and over and never once what to do about it. The refining is the whole job."Hiring Kixik is hiring the whole team at once, no ramp, nothing to learn. They read the business every morning before the doors open. They answer anything the owner asks in plain English: pricing, margin, customers, staffing, stock, cash, a job that felt wrong. They build forecasts and test what a decision would do before the owner has to make it. And they do not wait to be asked. Every month they hunt for money nobody knew was there, and take the reporting and reconciling off the owner's desk."Understanding a business this deeply is the start, not the whole of where we are taking this," Nix said. "Once you have reconstructed how a company actually works, you can move from reporting to doing. We are building toward an operating system for a business that is not generic: one that has learned how this owner runs this company, well enough to make the calls the way they would. The point of it is a small business that can compete with anyone, because what kept them out was never talent. It was access."Kixik works with owner-operated companies across the United States doing $2 million to $50 million a year, in any industry, because the team is built around the business it serves: a 4-store retailer and a contractor get different specialists and the same standard. It is priced at $5,000 to $11,000 per month, to the size of the business, and turns down anyone under $2 million or wanting something to log into.Kixik hires on like any employee, with one difference: if at any point in the first 3 months the owner decides it was not a good hire, for any reason, every dollar comes back and they keep everything the team found. When was the last time a new hire offered to give their paycheck back?

Ellen P.

Kixik

+1 850-290-2014

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Kixik Wants to Give Every Small Business the Data Team Only Billion-Dollar Companies Could Afford News Provided By Kixik Technologies September 25, 2026, 20:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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