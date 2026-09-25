Sarasota Sign Shop Featured In Sign Builder Illustrated

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The feature explores how owners David and Susan Underwood are growing the Sarasota business through analytics, equipment investment and planning.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sarasota Sign Shop is featured in the September 2026 issue of Sign Builder Illustrated, a trade publication serving signage and graphics professionals. The feature examines how owners David and Susan Underwood have approached business growth since acquiring the printing operation in 2022.

In its introduction to the issue, Sign Builder Illustrated highlights the Underwoods' use of analytics, equipment investment and business planning. The coverage offers readers a look at the decisions behind the Sarasota company's development and its preparations for continued growth.

Sarasota Sign Shop is a locally owned, independent sign and print business serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Venice and surrounding Gulf Coast communities. The company provides custom signage and graphics for businesses, contractors, commercial property teams and organizations.

Its services include vehicle wraps and fleet graphics, storefront and indoor signs, banners, window and wall graphics, construction signage, monument signs and large-format printing. Projects range from branding individual business vehicles to producing signage for offices, retail locations and property developments.

David and Susan Underwood remain directly involved in the business. The company handles design, printing, production and installation in-house, keeping project coordination and customer communication closely connected throughout the process.

Its production equipment includes an EFI flatbed printer, a Canon Colorado large-format printer, Graphtec cutting systems and a Colex digital finishing system. These capabilities support the company's work across custom signs, printed graphics and vehicle branding.

Readers can access the Sarasota Sign Shop feature through Sign Builder Illustrated's September 2026 digital edition. Information about the company's services and project inquiries is available through the Sarasota Sign Shop website.

About Sarasota Sign Shop

Sarasota Sign Shop is an independently operated sign and print company based in Sarasota, Florida. Serving the area for more than 15 years, it provides custom signs, vehicle wraps, graphics and commercial branding services for businesses throughout Sarasota and the Gulf Coast.

David Underwood

Sarasota Sign Shop

+1 941-377-8259

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Sarasota Sign Shop Featured in Sign Builder Illustrated News Provided By Key Performance Impact September 25, 2026, 20:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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