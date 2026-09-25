Carahsoft And Partners Showcase Higher Education Solutions At EDUCAUSE Annual Conference On September 29 October 2, 2026, In Denver, CO
|Demo Kiosk
|Wednesday, September 30
|Thursday, October 1
|1
|
|
|2
|
|
|3
|
|
|4
|
|
|5
|
|
|6
|
|
|7
|
|
|8
|
|
|9
|
|
|10
|
|
|11
|
|
|12
|
|
Additional Partners Exhibiting at the Event:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:
Attendees are invited to Carahsoft's after-hours networking reception from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, at the Tamayo Restaurant in Denver, Colorado. Enjoy food, drinks and music while you network at Tamayo, and make sure to wear your badge to gain entry.
Tamayo
1400 Larimer Street
Denver, CO 80202
Directions
Carahsoft's networking reception is sponsored by partners including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carahsoft's CarahCafe and lounge, with a coffee cart sponsored by PagerDuty, will be directly outside the exhibit hall in booth #GC1. The CarahCafe and lounge will be open during the following times:
- Tuesday, September 29: 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30: 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1: 9:00 a.m.– 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 2: 8:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m.
Additionally, Carahsoft will have a designated meeting room located in suite #7 at the Colorado Convention Center. Visit Carahsoft booth #501 for more information.
JOIN TODAY:
For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft's presence at the event contact Laura Miller at (571) 662-4898 or ....
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Education IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment