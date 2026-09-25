Carahsoft And Partners Showcase Higher Education Solutions At EDUCAUSE Annual Conference On September 29 October 2, 2026, In Denver, CO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Education IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it will be joined by more than 95 of its technology partners at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, the event where professionals and providers from around the world gather to network, share ideas, grow professionally and discover solutions to today's challenges. The event will take place in person on Sept. 29 – Oct. 2, 2026, in Denver, Colorado, followed by the online event on Oct. 14 – 15, 2026. LEARN: The EDUCAUSE Annual Conference will offer a variety of experiences for every kind of learner and leader, including braindates (one-on-one or small group discussions), community group meetings, career coaching, young professionals experiences and much more. The event will also have specific sessions, general sessions and featured sessions throughout each day, all designed to inform, inspire and equip attendees with practical takeaways. Featured sessions include:

Strategic by Design: Building Partnerships That Deliver Institutional Value





Wednesday, September 30, 2026

1:00 – 1:45 p.m.



Washington Update





Wednesday, September 30, 2026

3:30 – 4:15 p.m.



Building the Plane as We Fly It: Leveraging a Readiness Framework to Advance AI Strategy





Thursday, October 1, 2026

2:15 – 3:00 p.m.

ATTEND: Tuesday – Friday, September 29 – October 2, 2026 Colorado Convention Center

700 14th Street

Denver, CO 80202

Directions ENGAGE: Carahsoft and more than 95 technology partners will showcase a full range of higher education solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #501 and connect with Carahsoft's partners throughout the exhibit hall. Partners Demoing Within the Carahsoft Booth:

Demo Kiosk Wednesday, September 30 Thursday, October 1 1 Voyatek AvePoint 2 Queue-It EDB 3 SentinelOne Tenable 4 Cloudflare Broadcom 5 Proofpoint Databricks 6 Torq Confluent 7 SecureW2 Netskope 8 Granicus Asana 9 Socure Precisely 10 ProvenWorks Strategy 11 Grafana Nintex 12 Security Scorecard VanishID



Additional Partners Exhibiting at the Event:

1Kosmos (#1861) Equinix (#210) Omnissa (#1853) Abnormal AI (#1761) Fortinet (#1637) Oracle (#247) Academia by Serosoft (#104) Freshworks (#101) Palo Alto Networks (#1553) Adobe (#1101) Genesys Cloud Services (#347) Pathlock (#1645) AIRIA (#1660) Gigamon (#1562) Pluralsight (#2024) Airia (#1852) GitLab (#1859) Proofpoint (#1652) Amazon Web Services (#633) GoMeddo (#E8) Rapid7 (#1443) Arista Networks (#562) Google (#700) ReadSpeaker (#1915) Armis (#1745) Greymatter CRM (#557) Red Hat (#738) Atlassian (#446) GuidePoint Security (#1959) Relish (#646) Avaap (#214) HackerOne (#1564) Rubrik (#1744) Aver Information (#1800) Halcyon (#1559) SailPoint (#227) Aviz Networks (#1542) Hermathena Labs (#C3) Salesforce (#801) Axonius (#1865) HPE (#201) SecureW2 (#1849) BeyondTrust (#1644) Hitachi Vantara (#1123) ServiceNow (#540) Boomi (#758) HP (#809) Smartsheet (#860) Box (#1537) Hyland (#216) Snowflake (#439) Cisco Systems (#739) Kahoot! (#1717) Softdocs (#1229) Cloudflare (#1646) KnowBe4 (#1664) SolarWinds (#643) Commvault (#1736) Laserfiche (#309) Sophos (#1662) Cribl, Inc. (#1845) Lenovo (#714) Summit 7 Systems (#1939) Crowdstrike (#1759) LogicMonitor (#1654) Talkdesk (#119) Cvent (#138) Logitech (#1731) Tanium (#1648) D2L (#1223) Lucid Software (#1531) Tines (#1847) DataDog (#1439) Lumu Technologies (#1946) Veeam (#1557) Delinea (#1864) Meter (#450) Verkada (#647) Dell Technologies (#1001) Microsoft (#1019) Wasabi Technologies (#1753) Dynatrace (#1961) Mimo (#1933) Workday (#233) E&I Cooperative Services (#136) NetApp (#754) Yuja (#1217) Elastic (#742) Nile (#1538) Zoom (#1013) Element451 (#457) NinjaOne (#1765) Zscaler (#1547) Ellucian (#821) Okta (#1545)



NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Attendees are invited to Carahsoft's after-hours networking reception from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, at the Tamayo Restaurant in Denver, Colorado. Enjoy food, drinks and music while you network at Tamayo, and make sure to wear your badge to gain entry.

Tamayo

1400 Larimer Street

Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Carahsoft's networking reception is sponsored by partners including:

Abnormal AI Databricks SeninelOne Burwood Fortinet Smartsheet Cloudflare Ideagen TekStream Commvault Reality Coach



Carahsoft's CarahCafe and lounge, with a coffee cart sponsored by PagerDuty, will be directly outside the exhibit hall in booth #GC1. The CarahCafe and lounge will be open during the following times:



Tuesday, September 29: 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 30: 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 1: 9:00 a.m.– 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 2: 8:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

Additionally, Carahsoft will have a designated meeting room located in suite #7 at the Colorado Convention Center. Visit Carahsoft booth #501 for more information.

JOIN TODAY:

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft's presence at the event contact Laura Miller at (571) 662-4898 or ....

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Education IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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