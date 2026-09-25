Equipmentshare Responds To Inaccurate Short Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentShare.com Inc (Nasdaq: EQPT) (“EquipmentShare”), a leader in connected jobsite technology and one of the largest construction equipment rental providers in the United States, today issued the following statement:

The recent report by Blue Orca Capital mischaracterizes EquipmentShare's business model, financial statements, and the OWN Program. As an entity with a disclosed short position, the author stands to profit directly from short-term stock volatility driven by misleading narrative claims.

EquipmentShare remains focused on executing its growth strategy, driving strong operational performance, and expanding its footprint across the construction technology and rental markets. We account for all material commercial agreements-including the OWN Program-in strict accordance with U.S. GAAP and SEC disclosure requirements. Our financial statements are independently audited by a Big 4 accounting firm.

Our fundamentals, addressable market, and long-term momentum have never been stronger. We remain confident that the ongoing execution of our strategy and the strength of our business will continue to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.



About EquipmentShare

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare (Nasdaq: EQPT) is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms and data-driven insights. By empowering contractors, builders and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3®, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency, and collaboration across the construction sector. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a fleet management platform, telematics devices and a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, EquipmentShare continues to lead the industry in building the future of construction. For more information, visit .



EQPT Investors:

...