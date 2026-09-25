ECD Digital Strategy Named Klaviyo Agency Partner Of The Year For The Americas At K:BOS 2026

ECD Digital Strategy was named Klaviyo's Agency Partner of the Year for the Americas at K:BOS 2026.

ECD is the region's top-recognized Klaviyo agency partner, honored at K:BOS 2026 for measurable client growth and results.

- Zak Cassady-Dorion, Founder and CEO of ECD Digital StrategySCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ECD Digital Strategy, an ROI-driven ecommerce digital marketing agency, was named Klaviyo Agency Partner of the Year for the Americas at K:BOS 2026, Klaviyo's flagship annual conference, held earlier this month at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MassachusettsThe award was presented as part of Klaviyo's K:Partners Awards, a program now in its second year that recognized 24 agency and technology partners across the globe for sharper strategy, faster execution, and lasting client relationships. The Americas Agency Partner of the Year is among the highest distinctions Klaviyo bestows upon agency partners in this region. ECD was selected from a global partner ecosystem of more than 6,500 agencies based on innovation, creativity, customer success, and measurable impact for shared clients."It's pretty surreal to look at something you wrote down years ago and realize you actually went and built it," said Zak Cassady-Dorion, Founder and CEO of ECD Digital Strategy. "None of it happens without the team that shows up every day and the brands that trusted us with their revenue. This award belongs to all of them.""Annually at K:BOS, Klaviyo recognizes partners who not only embrace our marketing channels but also lean into our innovations and future strategy, and the entire ECD Digital Strategy team has truly bought in, becoming incredible collaborators across our internal GTM teams," said Tyler Sahlstrom, Klaviyo Partner Manager. "This award is so well deserved, both for that effort and, most importantly, for the amazing results they drive for their Klaviyo clients."The recognition caps a milestone year for ECD. The agency was also named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, with 106 percent three-year revenue growth. ECD holds Klaviyo Master Elite Partner status, one of roughly 35 agencies globally to hold this designation out of more than 22,000 Klaviyo partners worldwide, recognizing the agency's depth of platform expertise and consistent client performance.ECD helps DTC and ecommerce brands build connected revenue systems across email marketing, SMS marketing, paid media, paid search, Shopify development, lifecycle strategy, segmentation, and retention. The agency has helped clients drive 49 percent of total revenue through email and SMS, achieve 8.7x return on ad spend through paid media, lift conversion rates by 40 percent after Shopify and CRO improvements, and generate 538 percent year-over-year revenue growth through full-funnel strategy.Klaviyo powers more than 205,000 paying customers worldwide and serves as the leading autonomous B2C CRM platform for ecommerce brands. K:BOS, Klaviyo's flagship annual conference, brings together thousands of marketers, operators, and brand builders each year to explore the future of customer relationships, AI, and commerce.About ECD Digital StrategyECD Digital Strategy is an ROI-driven ecommerce digital marketing agency headquartered in Schenectady, New York, founded in 2016 by Zak Cassady-Dorion. ECD helps DTC and ecommerce brands build revenue systems across email marketing, SMS marketing, paid media, paid search, Shopify website design and development, lifecycle strategy, and ecommerce site management. As a Klaviyo Master Elite Partner, one of roughly 35 agencies globally to hold this designation out of more than 22,000 Klaviyo partners worldwide, and the 2026 Klaviyo Agency Partner of the Year for the Americas, ECD is recognized for delivering measurable, profitable growth for the brands it partners with. Learn more at ecdigitalstrategy.

Zak Cassady-Dorion

ECD Digital Strategy

+1 518-217-5651

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ECD Digital Strategy Named Klaviyo Agency Partner of the Year for the Americas at K:BOS 2026 News Provided By ECD Digital Strategy September 25, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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