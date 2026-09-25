Death Of Former Hack VC Partner Hsin-Ju Chuang Ruled Suicide

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Hsin-Ju Chuang, a former partner at the crypto venture firm Hack VC, has died at age 37, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner. The county's Coroner Death Registry later listed her death as a suicide.

California Highway Patrol officers responded on Aug. 24 to a report southbound on Interstate 15 south of Field Road in Harvard, California, where Chuang was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said in a coroner press release linked in the report.

San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner records list Chuang's death as a suicide after an Aug. 24 response on Interstate 15. Chuang previously worked across major crypto ecosystems, including roles tied to Stellar and Solana. Hack VC said it had not spoken directly with Chuang for more than 10 months and had no additional details about the circumstances. Chuang had publicly accused Hack VC of mistreatment and said she planned to release evidence, according to her earlier posts.

Key takeawaysWhat authorities and county records show

Officer response details point to an Aug. 24 incident on Interstate 15 in Harvard, California. Chuang was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the information referenced from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's media materials.

A search of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Coroner Death Register shows Chuang's entry dated Aug. 24, 2026. The registry later categorized her death as suicide.

Chuang's background in crypto investing and projects

Chuang's professional profile traces a career spanning both venture and ecosystem growth. Per her LinkedIn profile, she founded Dystopia Labs and held leadership roles that included head of growth at Stellar and Solana.

In venture, she joined Hack VC in 2021 as a venture partner. Later, she became partner and head of platform in 2025, according to the same publicly listed career history.

Hack VC's statement and what it said it knew

Hack VC co-founder and managing partner Alexander Pack said the firm was“shocked and saddened” by Chuang's death and extended condolences to her family, friends, and those close to her.

Pack added that Hack VC had not spoken directly with Chuang for more than 10 months. He said the firm was not aware of the circumstances surrounding her death and that it had“no further information,” urging people to be respectful of those grieving.

Earlier public accusations and unresolved questions

Before her death, Chuang had publicly accused Hack VC of mistreating her during her time at the firm. In her posts, she said she intended to release evidence supporting her allegations.

In that context, Chuang also described attempting suicide after experiencing what she characterized as mistreatment while she was“going through a serious medical emergency,” according to the account presented in the earlier public statement referenced in the report.

With the coroner registry now listing her death as suicide, the relationship between those prior allegations and the circumstances of her death remains a sensitive and unconfirmed area that readers should approach cautiously. Hack VC's statement emphasizes it did not have recent direct contact and did not know the circumstances at the time of her passing.

Chuang's death also raises a broader question for the crypto industry: how mental-health and workplace conflict are handled, documented, and addressed-especially in highly networked environments where reputational battles can move quickly into public channels.

For now, what matters most is what additional public information, if any, emerges from the coroner process and whether any further verified details about the earlier claims become available. Observers will likely watch for follow-up statements from those close to Chuang, as well as any developments that clarify the gap between her earlier allegations and the circumstances surrounding her death.

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