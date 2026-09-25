Tommee Profitt's The Resurrection Of A King Sells Out During Pre-Sale - Limited Tickets Available For Christmas Show

Tommee Profitt Sells-Out his Easter Show During the Pre-Sale

Tommee Profitt The Birth Of A King Live at Bridgestone Arena 2026

Award-winning producer & composer Tommee Profitt sold out his one-night-only Easter event, THE RESURRECTION OF A KING, at the Opry House on March 24, 2027.

- Tommee ProfittNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning producer, composer, and artist Tommee Profitt has officially sold out his one-night-only Easter event, THE RESURRECTION OF A KING, at Nashville's historic Grand Ole Opry House on March 24, 2027. The highly anticipated event sold out during pre-sale, before tickets became available to the general public.The overwhelming response continues Profitt's remarkable growth in cinematic live experiences. Since making its live debut in 2022, his Christmas production, THE BIRTH OF A KING, has grown exponentially, culminating in a sold-out show at the Grand Ole Opry House and a rapid sellout of its Bridgestone Arena debut in 2025. Profitt has once again partnered with TPR to bring the can't-miss Christmas experience back to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for two nights, December 12 and 13, 2026, with select tickets still available here.Now, Profitt is bringing that same cinematic scale to the Easter story. THE RESURRECTION OF A KING will feature 20 world-class guest artists alongside a full orchestra and choir, bringing his acclaimed Easter project to life on stage. The evening will take audiences through the gravity of the cross to the explosive triumph of the empty tomb, reimagining timeless hymns through sweeping orchestration and powerhouse vocal performances.“I truly never thought this would happen, but here we are. I thought it was incredibly important to tell the other half of the story after 'The Birth Of A King,' but never in my wildest dreams did I expect it to turn into a LIVE show,” shares Tommee Profitt.“It was just gonna be an album. But honestly, when we were filming the videos for all the songs, and the music was blasting through the speakers, and I was hearing the real orchestra and choir, it was so overwhelmingly powerful, I just kept thinking, THIS IS HOW THIS MUSIC NEEDS TO BE EXPERIENCED! My hope is that this one-night event causes people to experience the story of the resurrection and its meaning in a new way!”The live event builds on Profitt's 19-track cinematic album, THE RESURRECTION OF A KING, which brings new life to beloved hymns including“The Old Rugged Cross,”“Jesus Paid It All,”“Amazing Grace,” and“Just As I Am.” The project is also nominated for a 2026 GMA Dove Award.Known for his signature cinematic production, Profitt continues to bridge orchestral scale and modern production with music rooted in faith and storytelling. With more than 100 billion lifetime streams, 300+ film and television sync placements, and 49 RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, Profitt has collaborated with artists including CeCe Winans, Phil Wickham, Crowder, Tauren Wells, and many more.ABOUT TOMMEE PROFITT: Over the past decade, Profitt has achieved tremendous success as an artist, producer, songwriter, and award-winning composer for TV & Film. Profitt, a lifelong musician who taught himself to play piano as a child, started producing his own music at age 12. His cinematic releases have reached over 100 billion global lifetime streams and views across all platforms and have garnered widespread success in the sync world with over 300 sync placements in movie trailers, TV promos, and video games.Profitt has also earned accolades and acclaim for his genre-warping production and collaborations with artists such as CeCe Winans, Phil Wickham, Crowder, Tauren Wells, and many more. (co-writing and producing his 2017 single“Let You Down”, 8x platinum + #1 Top 40 Radio Single), including 17 RIAA Platinum and 26 RIAA Gold certifications.One of Profitt's most personal accomplishments has been producing a one-of-a-kind Christmas project in 2020 titled The Birth Of A King, in which he imbues familiar carols with gravity and power with his orchestral and emotionally stirring arrangements. This project alone has been responsible for generating over 177M global streams and has since become a live annual destination concert event. This year, over 20 artists, 60-piece orchestra, and 100-person choir will gather in Nashville to perform to a sold-out Bridgestone Arena audience with over 12,000 in attendance from all over the world. Last Easter, Profitt released The Resurrection of a King, a cinematic album centered on the story and triumph of Easter. He has now announced plans to bring the project to the stage for the first time as a live concert experience.ABOUT TPR: With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.'s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

Lori Mahon

Merge Public Relations

+1 615-579-1266

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tommee Profitt's The Resurrection Of A King Sells Out During Pre-Sale - Limited Tickets Available for Christmas Show News Provided By Merge Public Relations September 25, 2026, 19:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.