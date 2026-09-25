Techcon Southwest 2027 Heads To Dallas-Fort Worth, Hosting The Startup World Cup Southwest Regional Final

Following a successful 2026 edition in Austin, TechCon SouthWest expands to North Texas, where one startup will earn a path to compete for a $1 million prize

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TechCon Global today announced that TechCon SouthWest 2027 will take place on Thursday, January 21, 2027, at the Eisemann Center in Richardson, Texas. Building on a successful TechCon SouthWest 2026 in Austin, the conference expands to North Texas, bringing together investors, C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, technology leaders, startups, and innovation ecosystem leaders for a day focused on emerging technology, investment, and meaningful business connections.Since its founding in 2019, TechCon Global has built an innovation conference platform that connects founders, investors, students and industry leaders and helps move technology from ideas to real-world outcomes.“Richardson's Telecom Corridor and the concentration of corporate headquarters, research institutions and investors across North Texas make it a natural home for TechCon SouthWest,” said Faisal Mushtaq, Founder and CEO of TechCon Global.“Our goal is to bring these communities together and create an environment where ideas, capital, talent and industry connect in meaningful ways.”Startup World Cup SouthWest Regional FinalThe centerpiece of TechCon SouthWest 2027 will be the Startup Innovation Showcase, which will serve as the Startup World Cup SouthWest Regional Final. Selected startups will pitch live to an audience of 100+ investors, 50+ strategic partners, and 1,000+ attendees, gaining exposure across the TechCon Global ecosystem.The winning startup will advance to the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco to compete for a $1 million investment prize against regional champions worldwide. Hosted by Pegasus Tech Ventures, Startup World Cup is one of the world's largest startup competitions, with approximately 200 regional events across six continents.Applications are now open. Startups can apply HereBringing Innovation, Investment and Entrepreneurship TogetherTechCon SouthWest 2027 will feature keynote presentations, fireside chats, expert panels, startup pitches, technology exhibits and curated networking. Programming will span artificial intelligence, digital health and life sciences, fintech, SaaS, semiconductors, deep tech, data infrastructure and security, mobility, and consumer technology.Located in Richardson, home of the Telecom Corridor, the Eisemann Center positions the conference in one of the nation's leading technology and corporate markets.“TechCon is about more than bringing people together for a conference,” Mushtaq added.“We want to create a platform where founders connect with capital, investors discover emerging companies, executives engage with new technologies, and partnerships develop that continue long after the event.”Speaking, sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities for TechCon SouthWest 2027 are now available. Organizations interested in partnering can contact....About TechCon GlobalTechCon Global is an innovation conference platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors, executives, students and industry leaders through high-impact technology and investment conferences. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, TechCon Global brings together the people, ideas, technologies, and capital shaping the future through practical thought leadership, curated networking, startup showcases, and opportunities for collaboration and investment.TechCon Global's 2027 conference circuit includes TechCon SouthWest (Richardson, Texas), TechCon SoCal (Southern California), TechConX (Toronto), and TechCon Silicon Valley (San Francisco Bay Area). Learn more at techconglobal.About Startup World CupStartup World Cup, hosted by Pegasus Tech Ventures, is a global conference and competition that brings together top startups, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and technology executives. Winners of approximately 200 regional competitions across six continents advance to the Grand Finale in San Francisco to compete for a $1 million investment prize. Learn more at startupworldcup.

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TechCon SouthWest 2027 Heads to Dallas-Fort Worth, Hosting the Startup World Cup SouthWest Regional Final News Provided By TechCon Global September 25, 2026, 19:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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