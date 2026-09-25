403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
National Bank Of Canada
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - National Bank of Canada: Has authorized a normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to 10,000,000 of the Bank's issued and outstanding common shares, for a maximum of $2.25 billion, representing approximately 2.6% of the 382,837,767 common shares issued and outstanding on September 1, 2026. National Bank of Canada shares T are trading up $2.16 at $211.56.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment