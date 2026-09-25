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National Bank Of Canada

National Bank Of Canada


2026-09-25 03:12:15
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - National Bank of Canada: Has authorized a normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to 10,000,000 of the Bank's issued and outstanding common shares, for a maximum of $2.25 billion, representing approximately 2.6% of the 382,837,767 common shares issued and outstanding on September 1, 2026. National Bank of Canada shares T are trading up $2.16 at $211.56.

MENAFN25092026000212011056ID1111717419



Baystreet.ca

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