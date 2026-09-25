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Air Canada

Air Canada


2026-09-25 03:12:13
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:56 AM EST - Air Canada: Today announced the preliminary results of the now expired substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to $800 million of its Class A variable voting shares and Class B voting shares at a purchase price of not less than $29.00 and not more than $33.00 per share. Air Canada shares T are trading down $1.64 at $27.32.

MENAFN25092026000212011056ID1111717415



Baystreet.ca

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