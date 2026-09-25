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Abaxx Technologies Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:18 AM EST - Abaxx Technologies Inc.: Today announced that Abaxx Exchange's Gold Singapore futures contract has been named Best Innovation by an Exchange or Clearing House at the 2026 FOW Asia Pacific Awards. Abaxx Technologies Inc. shares T are trading down $0.26 at $17.26.
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