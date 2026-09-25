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Cascades, Chorus, Covalon At 52-Week Highs On News

Cascades, Chorus, Covalon At 52-Week Highs On News


2026-09-25 03:12:08
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Cascades Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.34. Cascades this month announced several awards for excellence in leadership, innovation and talent development.
Chorus Aviation Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $30.66. Jazz Aviation LP has reached a tentative agreement with Unifor Local 2002, the union representing 37 Jazz crew schedulers. This agreement is subject to ratification. Jazz will share more information following ratification.
Covalon Technologies Ltd (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.14. Covalon this week announced encouraging findings from a retrospective real world evidence analysis of collagen advanced wound care dressings conducted with Intellicure LLC, a highly respected wound care data analytics firm.
Dexterra Group Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.60. No news stories available today.
Founders Metals Inc (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.04. Last week, Founder announced it was consolidating 100% ownership of the Antino Gold Project and closed $77-Million Strategic Investment by Gold Fields.
Cannara Biotech Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.21. Earlier this month, Cannara entered into an amended and restated syndicated credit agreement with Bank of Montreal and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.



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