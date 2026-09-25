MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Libra Announces Strategic Institutional Financing Led by SIDEX and NQ Mining Investment

September 25, 2026 1:53 PM EDT | Source: Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic private placement of CMETC flow-through common shares ("CMETC Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of $725,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is led by Québec-based institutional investors SIDEX limited partnership ("SIDEX") and NQ Mining Investment ("NQMI").

The Offering will consist of 5,000,000 CMETC Shares at a price of $0.145 per CMETC Share. The CMETC Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date. A finder's fee will be payable in cash to certain arm's length finders engaged in connection with the Offering, subject to the approval of the CSE.

The gross proceeds will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" under the Income Tax Act (Canada) on the Company's Québec projects, including the newly acquired flagship projects Cisco West and Obamska in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. The Company will renounce these expenditures to subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026. The CMETC FT Shares will also qualify for the Canadian government's Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit.

Closing of the Offering is expected on or about September 29, 2026, and remains subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). No insiders are expected to participate in the Offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About SIDEX

SIDEX is an investment fund established by the Government of Québec and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. It invests in companies exploring in Québec, with the aim of diversifying the province's mineral base and supporting innovation and new exploration teams.

About NQ Mining Investment

NQ Mining Investment is a regional investment fund based in Matagami that supports mining development in Northern Québec. It provides capital and strategic expertise to exploration companies, with a focus on responsible development and lasting benefits for local and Indigenous communities.

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's flagship Canadian projects include the recently optioned Cisco West and Obamska lithium projects in Québec, located adjacent to Q2 Metals' Cisco deposit, the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Western Hemisphere. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC lithium projects in Ontario are being explored under a CAD $33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra holds a broader portfolio of battery metals projects across Canada and Brazil. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

For more information, please contact Libra Energy Materials Inc.:

Koby Kushner, P.Eng., CFA

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: ...

Telephone: 416-846-6164

Website: libraenergymaterials

LinkedIn: linkedin/company/libra-energy-materials

Instagram: @libraenergymaterials

X: @LibraEnergyMats

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements relate to future events and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Option Agreement and the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions thereunder, exploration programs on the Projects, prospecting and exploration activities, geological interpretations, permitting and licensing, community engagement, timing of exploration activities, reliance on third parties, and other risks associated with the natural resources industry. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations considered reasonable by management at the time they were made; however, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES







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Source: Libra Energy Materials Inc.