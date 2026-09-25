Fay Bound-Alberti

Professor in Modern History and UKRI Future Leaders Fellow, King's College London

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Cultural historian and writer, specialising on emotion, gender, medicine and the body. Professor in History and UKRI Future Leaders Fellow at King's College London, and Director of the Centre for Technology and the Body.

Principal Investigator on the project Interface, that explores the meanings of the human face. Books include Matters of the Heart (2016), This Mortal Coil (2016) and A Biography of Loneliness (2019) TED speaker.

My new book The Face: A Cultural History will be published in February 2026 by Penguin Press.

2023–present Professor in History, King's College London

2000 University of York, PhD in history

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