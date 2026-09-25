Sarah Ward

Lecturer in Education, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Edge Hill University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Sarah is a Lecturer in Education, Mental Health and Wellbeing at Edge Hill University. Her research interest centres on community contexts and place-based work that support children and young people's mental health and wellbeing. This includes areas such as education, health and leisure.

Sarah teaches modules on mental health and trauma-informed approaches in education, and she has recently completed an independent evaluation of a trauma-informed and trauma-responsive service working across health, social care, education, and youth justice.

–present Lecturer in Education, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Edge Hill University

2025 Edge Hill University, PhD

ExperienceEducation