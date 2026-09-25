Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Social Policy, University of Portsmouth

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David Pritchard is a Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Social Policy at the University of Portsmouth. His research interests are eclectic and include the contemporary far-right and the field of missing persons study.

Book:

Riot, Unrest and Protest on the Global Stage, 2014

Papers:

Protest Events, Welfare Generosity, and Welfare State Regimes. Contention

The Multidisciplinary Journal of Social Protest, 2019

A House Divided Against Itself Cannot Stand: Evaluating Police Perception of UK Missing Person Definition. European Journal on Criminal Policy and Research, 2019

The wet stuff: An exploration of the UK's water rescue community from the middle. Journal of Contingenies and Crisis Management, 2024

–present Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Social Policy, University of Portsmouth

2007 University of Bath, Sociology

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