David Pritchard
- Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Social Policy, University of Portsmouth
David Pritchard is a Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Social Policy at the University of Portsmouth. His research interests are eclectic and include the contemporary far-right and the field of missing persons study.
Book:
Riot, Unrest and Protest on the Global Stage, 2014
Papers:
Protest Events, Welfare Generosity, and Welfare State Regimes. Contention
The Multidisciplinary Journal of Social Protest, 2019
A House Divided Against Itself Cannot Stand: Evaluating Police Perception of UK Missing Person Definition. European Journal on Criminal Policy and Research, 2019
The wet stuff: An exploration of the UK's water rescue community from the middle. Journal of Contingenies and Crisis Management, 2024Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Social Policy, University of Portsmouth
- 2007 University of Bath, Sociology
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