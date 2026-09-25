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David Pritchard

David Pritchard


2026-09-25 03:08:25
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Social Policy, University of Portsmouth
Profile Articles

David Pritchard is a Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Social Policy at the University of Portsmouth. His research interests are eclectic and include the contemporary far-right and the field of missing persons study.

Book:

Riot, Unrest and Protest on the Global Stage, 2014

Papers:

Protest Events, Welfare Generosity, and Welfare State Regimes. Contention
The Multidisciplinary Journal of Social Protest, 2019

A House Divided Against Itself Cannot Stand: Evaluating Police Perception of UK Missing Person Definition. European Journal on Criminal Policy and Research, 2019

The wet stuff: An exploration of the UK's water rescue community from the middle. Journal of Contingenies and Crisis Management, 2024

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Social Policy, University of Portsmouth
Education
  • 2007 University of Bath, Sociology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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