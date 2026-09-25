Senior Lecturer, BA (Hons) Film and Screen Studies, London College of Communication, University of the Arts London

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Gracia Ramirez is Senior Lecturer in Film and Screen Studies at University of the Arts London. Her research focuses on the intersections between aesthetics and politics in film histories. She has published a book on American experimental and independent cinema during the Cold War, several articles on art and media in urban spaces, and on the representation of history in news documentaries and found footage films. She is currently researching postcolonial narratives and writing a book on cinema and memory.

–present Senior Lecturer, BA (Hons) Film and Screen Studies, London College of Communication, University of the Arts London

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