Professor of Government and International Affairs, Kennesaw State University

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Stephen Collins is an Professor in the School of Goverment and International Affairs at Kennesaw State University. He earned his Ph.D. in Political Science from Johns Hopkins University in 2004. Dr. Collins teaches a variety of courses on international affairs and American government, including Introduction to International Politics (POLS 2250), American Foreign Policy (POLS 3350), The Politics of International Economic Relations (POLS 4438), American Government in a Global Perspective (POLS 1101), Comparative Politics (POLS 2240), World Politics and Governance (IPM 7720), and International Political Economy (IPM 7745). The general focus of his research is in the areas of American foreign policy, international political economy, and security studies, with an emphasis on the practice of economic statecraft in the areas of democratization, terrorism, conflict management, and nuclear proliferation.

–present Associate Professor of Political Science, Kennesaw State University

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