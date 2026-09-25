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Council Of Europe Commissioner Calls For Local Ceasefire, Evacuation Of Civilians From Oleshky

Council Of Europe Commissioner Calls For Local Ceasefire, Evacuation Of Civilians From Oleshky


2026-09-25 03:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated in a statement by the Commissioner published on September 25, Ukrinform reports.

“I am alarmed by the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Oleshky, a town in the temporarily occupied parts of the Kherson region of Ukraine. Civilians, including children, are trapped without sufficient food, medicines, medical care, running water or electricity. Reports indicate that they face a high risk of death,” O'Flaherty said.

He emphasized that under international humanitarian law, Russia, as the occupying power, is obliged to provide the population with food and medical supplies and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

“I call for an immediate local ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, and the safe evacuation of civilians,” the Commissioner stressed.

According to him, the hardships and suffering of people living near the front line and in occupied territories require the attention and action of the international community.

Read also: FM Sybiha: Russia must bear full responsibility for humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky

As reported by Ukrinform, President of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) Paul Grod called on the international community to urgently draw attention to the tragedy unfolding in the town of Oleshky, which is temporarily occupied by Russia.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets/Facebook

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