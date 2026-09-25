Enemy Attacks Foreign-Invested Enterprise In Zhytomyr Region For Second Time In Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Head Vitaliy Bunechko reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy continues to strike civilian enterprises in the Zhytomyr region that have already been damaged. Today, for the second time this week, the foreign-invested Kromberg & Schubert enterprise in the Zhytomyr community came under attack,” Bunechko said.

According to him, emergency service personnel, bomb disposal experts, and specialized services are working at the site of the strike. Preliminary information indicates that there were no casualties or injuries.

Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region leave four injured

The company specializes in manufacturing electrical wiring systems for vehicles for global automotive manufacturers.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 22, a foreign-invested enterprise in the Zhytomyr community that had previously been attacked by Russian forces came under Russian fire again.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine