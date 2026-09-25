Jordan Condemns Houthi Militia's Missile Attacks On Saudi Cities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs condemned the Houthi militia's targeting of the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu with ballistic missiles, describing the attacks as a flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a threat to its security, stability, and territorial integrity, as well as a blatant breach of international law and the UN Charter.

The ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Majali, affirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures the Kingdom takes to safeguard its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

//Petra// MF