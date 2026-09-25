MENAFN - GetNews) For consumers who've grown skeptical of aloe products built from reconstituted powder, Seven Minerals now offers its 98.7% organic aloe vera gel and 99% organic aloe vera spray in both full-size and travel formats, each made with freshly cut aloe sourced directly from Texas farms.

Las Vegas, USA - September 28, 2026 - Seven Minerals, the family-owned natural skincare company founded in 2014 and manufactured in the USA, has expanded its organic aloe vera collection with new full-size and travel formats for two flagship products. The 98.7% organic aloe vera gel and 99% organic aloe vera spray are now available through Amazon and at sevenminerals, serving customers across the USA. The collection is designed specifically for women 40 and older who rely on a daily natural routine for skin relief, post-sun care, and leave-in hair treatment and want to know exactly what they're applying.

Clean-label, defined: a clean-label product discloses every ingredient without proprietary blends, uses no fillers or synthetic additives, and carries third-party certification to verify those claims. That's the standard both products are held to.

Product specs at a glance:

98.7% organic aloe vera gel, made with freshly cut Texas-grown aloe 99% organic aloe vera spray, same sourcing standard Both now available in full-size and travel formats Free from synthetic fragrances, fillers, and ingredients flagged by the Environmental Working Group EWG skin health score certified on both formulas Backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee Free shipping on orders of $70 or more Manufactured in the USA; aloe sourced from domestic Texas farms

As Karin, co-founder of Seven Minerals, explains the thinking behind the line: "Most aloe products on shelves are made from powder that's been dried, rehydrated, and called aloe. When we say freshly cut, we mean the plant was cut and processed without that intermediate step. The difference shows up in what the formula actually is, not just what it's called on the front of the bottle."

That distinction isn't subtle once you understand the mechanism. Reconstituted aloe powder is created by removing water from aloe, which degrades many of the plant's naturally occurring compounds. The aloe is then rehydrated before it's added to a product. Freshly cut aloe bypasses that process entirely. Sourcing from Texas farms keeps the time between harvest and processing short and supports domestic agriculture, which matters to a company that manufactures in the USA by choice, not just by compliance.

Note: individual skin responses vary, and anyone with known sensitivities to plant-based ingredients should review the full ingredient list before use.

The travel formats came directly from what customers were already doing. Women using the full-size gel daily for muscle relief or the spray as a lightweight skin treatment after sun were asking how to take the same formula with them without reformulating to fit a smaller bottle. Nothing in these formats is different from the full-size version. The formula wasn't adjusted to reduce cost or meet a new size requirement.

Seven Minerals has served between 3 and 5 million customers since its founding, and the pattern that's emerged over 12 years is consistent: shoppers aren't just reaching for the word "natural" on a label anymore. They want to know the organic percentage, where the key ingredient came from, and what third party verified the claims. EWG skin health score certification requires ingredient transparency that most brands aren't set up to offer, because it means your formula has to hold up to external review, not just your own copy.

The 90-day money-back guarantee applies to every format in the expanded collection.

About Seven Minerals

Seven Minerals is a family-owned natural skincare company founded in 2014 and manufactured in the USA. The company offers clean-label alternatives to conventional personal care products, with a focus on ingredient purity, transparent sourcing, and EWG skin health score certification. Seven Minerals has served between 3 and 5 million customers across the United States.