MENAFN - GetNews) Customer reviews highlighting knowledgeable staff and personalized attention contributed to Garden State Pet Center receiving the Top-Rated Pet Store - Audubon, NJ - 2026 award from Meritly.

Audubon, United States - Sept 25, 2026 -

Customer feedback praising personalized service and expert guidance has earned Garden State Pet Center in Audubon recognition as Top-Rated Pet Store - Audubon, NJ - 2026 by Meritly. The award, based on 4.5 stars from 414 customer reviews, reflects consistent praise for the independent pet store's approach to nutrition guidance and community service. Owner Victor Santucci has built the business around education-first pet care and individualized attention.

Meritly issued the Top-Rated Pet Store - Audubon, NJ - 2026 designation based on verified public reviews collected over time. The 4.5-star rating from 414 reviews represents customer experiences with the store's products, staff knowledge, and approach to pet nutrition. The award recognizes retailers that have demonstrated quality through sustained positive customer feedback. Garden State Pet Center's recognition reflects reviews from pet owners throughout the Audubon area and surrounding South Jersey communities.

Where can pet owners find holistic pet nutrition guidance in South Jersey?

Garden State Pet Center serves as a resource for pet owners seeking expert advice on nutrition and care. The independent, locally owned store provides one-on-one guidance from knowledgeable staff, including owner Victor Santucci Jr., a Certified Clinical Pet Nutritionist. Unlike larger chain retailers, the store focuses on building long-term relationships with customers and their pets through personalized attention. The business also supports local animal rescues, police K9 programs, and community organizations, positioning itself as more than a retail outlet.

The store specializes in premium and holistic pet nutrition, offering raw, freeze-dried, gently cooked, and specialty diets for dogs and cats. Garden State Pet Center also carries products for birds, reptiles, small mammals, and exotic pets. Victor Santucci Jr. built the business around the principle that pets deserve better than a one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition and care. The store at GardenStatePetCenter carefully selects products based on quality, with staff providing expert guidance rather than simply processing sales.

Victor Santucci explains the store's approach: "Garden State Pet Center is known for putting pets before profits by combining personalized service, expert holistic nutrition guidance, carefully selected products, and a genuine commitment to the pets, people, and communities we serve."

The customer reviews that contributed to the award highlight specific experiences. Samantha wrote, "THE ONLY PLACE I'LL SHOP FOR MY DOG!! Owners and staff are very knowledgeable and very nice. They even remember what I get when I forget, without looking anything up. They also have the sweetest pups of their own they bring to the store. Highly recommend to everyone!!!" Anthony commented, "Very professional and kind staff. Very knowledgeable and experienced. They've got so much product from cats, dogs, birds, and reptiles that I see." Regular customer Irene shared, "I am a regular customer and can't say enough about the store and the service. Anything you need to take care of your companions is available at Garden State Pet Center. And if it's not, they'll help you find it. The staff are always happy to help. They are very knowledgeable, patient and very kind to all creatures, human and otherwise, in the store. Don't hesitate to visit today!"

Garden State Pet Center operates on a philosophy that prioritizes pets over profits. The store carefully selects its product inventory, emphasizes education over sales pressure, and focuses on building lasting relationships with customers and their pets. This approach has established the business as a trusted local resource for pet care.

About Garden State Pet Center

Garden State Pet Center is an independent pet store located in Audubon, New Jersey. The business provides premium natural pet food, holistic nutrition guidance, and curated products for dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, small mammals, and exotic pets. Victor Santucci Jr., a Certified Clinical Pet Nutritionist, owns and operates the store. Additional information is available at GardenStatePetCenter.