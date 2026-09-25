The Driving Tutors Announces Newcomer Driver Training Program Before Ontario's 2026 Foreign-Licence Changes

MENAFN - GetNews) MISSISSAUGA, ON – September 24, 2026 – The Driving Tutors has developed a driver training program for newcomers in Ontario to enable drivers coming to the province learn the license requirements and get the practical skills necessary to drive safely and confidently.

Mississauga, Canada - Sept 25, 2026 -The proposal comes after amendments that took effect July 1, 2026, impacting applicants from jurisdictions that don't have a driver's licence exchange agreement with Ontario. Under the new guidelines, if they can show the appropriate documents, qualifying candidates can get credit for up to 12 months of previous international driving experience. Acknowledged experience can impact when a driver is eligible to write the G2 road test, thus it is crucial for new drivers to understand the procedure before moving on to the next license level to Ontario is more than just learning to drive a car for new immigrants. Rules of the road, right-of-way procedures, highway driving, signage, crossroads and testing expectations may be very different from those in their own nations. The Driving Tutors' curriculum is meant to fill that need with individualized tuition that emphasizes Ontario traffic regulations, defensive driving, practical road skills and road test readiness Driving Tutors offers in-car teaching, beginning and advanced driver education, G1 and G2 prep and road-test support, one-on-one. The firm says its instructors are focused on helping students develop safe driving habits and not just preparing them for the exam. New drivers can obtain training based on their driving experience and knowledge of Ontario roadways to a new nation may make the driving and licensing procedure a foreign one, even for seasoned drivers,” said a spokesperson for The Driving Tutors.“We want to help newcomers understand what is expected on Ontario roads and build the confidence and practical skills they need to drive safely.”

The Driving Tutors has six sites around the GTA including Mississauga, Brampton, Burlington, Etobicoke, Milton and Oakville. The organization offers Ministry-approved driver education classes, in-car training and road-test preparation for both new and experienced drivers who are not sure how their foreign driving experience relates to Ontario's license procedure are recommended to check the latest criteria through the Ontario government and Drive Test and obtain expert education when necessary.

About The Driving Tutor

The Driving Tutors is a GTA driving school that provides MTO authorized driver education, one-on-one driving lessons, road-test preparation and training for beginning, intermediate and advanced drivers. The school has six sites and 15 instructors and specializes on safe, confident and practical driving abilities for students in the Greater Toronto Area. Visit there website for more details: drivingtutors.