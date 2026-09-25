The Pines At Rutland Selected For Rural Health Transformation Funding To Expand Ventilator Care Capacity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Investment will allow Vermont's first and only nursing home accepting residents on ventilators to serve more individuals requiring specialized care

- Christina FlemingRUTLAND, VT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Pines at Rutland Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation has been selected to receive funding through Vermont's Rural Health Transformation program to expand its capacity to care for residents requiring ventilator support.The Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging & Independent Living announced the funding as part of approximately $2.7 million awarded to rural nursing homes and community partners to strengthen Vermont's long-term care system and expand access to high-acuity medical care.The Pines at Rutland, in collaboration with Rutland Regional Medical Center, has historically been the first and only nursing home in Vermont to accept residents on ventilators. Demand for this specialized level of care has resulted in the center often maintaining a waiting list. Through the Rural Health Transformation funding, The Pines will be able to purchase additional ventilators and expand its ability to serve residents with these complex medical needs.“This investment represents something incredibly important for Vermont's patients and families: greater access to the right level of care, closer to home,” said Christina Fleming, Chief Marketing Officer at National Health Care Associates.“The Pines has long demonstrated its ability and willingness to care for individuals with complex medical needs. Expanding that capacity means we can say yes to more Vermonters who need this specialized level of support.”The investment comes as Vermont continues to address the evolving healthcare needs of an aging population and individuals living longer with chronic and complex medical conditions.For hospitals and other healthcare providers, increased ventilator capacity at The Pines also creates additional options within Vermont's continuum of care for patients who no longer require an acute-care hospital setting but continue to need highly specialized nursing support.“Our team understands the responsibility that comes with caring for residents with this level of medical complexity,” said Melissa Haupt, Administrator at The Pines at Rutland.“We are proud of the expertise that has been built here and excited that this investment will allow us to extend that care to more people who need it.”The funding is part of Vermont's five-year Rural Health Transformation program, a federal initiative designed to strengthen rural healthcare and make high-quality care more accessible within rural communities.About The Pines at Rutland Center for Nursing and RehabilitationThe Pines at Rutland Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care services in Rutland, Vermont, including care for individuals with complex medical needs. The center is part of National Health Care Associates; a network of post-acute and long-term care centers committed to providing high-quality care and supporting patients throughout their healthcare journey.This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $195,053,740.44 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS, HHS, or the U.S. Government.To learn more about Vermont's Rural Health Transformation Program, visit: href="" rel="external nofollow" vermont/hr1rural-health-transformation-fun.

Christina Fleming

National Health Care Associates

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The Pines at Rutland Selected for Rural Health Transformation Funding to Expand Ventilator Care Capacity News Provided By National Health Care Associates September 25, 2026, 18:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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