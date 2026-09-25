Sharjah Police Deny Reports Of Murder Victim's Wife, Son Going Missing

Sharjah Police on Friday denied media reports that said the wife and son of an Asian man had gone missing, after he was murdered last month.

The authority said that criminal investigation and inquiry teams had investigated the incident. During said investigations, it was found that the victim's wife and son had left the country for their hometown.

No reports were filed indicating that they had gone missing or had disappeared, the authority clarified.

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Regarding the murder case, Sharjah Police explained that it had first received a report of a death that was suspected to be a murder.

Specialist teams then headed to the site and inspected the location, collected evidence and information related to the incident. The body was later transferred to the forensic laboratory on order from the Public Prosecution.

The authority began search operations, gathering evidence and analysing the information, through which they uncovered how the crime took place.

Legal procedures were then initiated against the suspects and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution.

Sharjah Police also urged residents to obtain information from official sources and verify news and information before circulating it. The authority also asked residents to refrain from posting anything that may be unverified, as it could mislead public opinion or affect the course of legal proceedings.

The authority also called on media outlets and news channels to refer to official channels for factual and accurate information.

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