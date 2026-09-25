Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sharjah Police Deny Reports Of Murder Victim's Wife, Son Going Missing

Sharjah Police Deny Reports Of Murder Victim's Wife, Son Going Missing


2026-09-25 02:35:42
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The authority confirmed that the victim's wife and son had left the country and had headed to their hometown
    By: Meher Dhanjal

    Sharjah Police on Friday denied media reports that said the wife and son of an Asian man had gone missing, after he was murdered last month.

    The authority said that criminal investigation and inquiry teams had investigated the incident. During said investigations, it was found that the victim's wife and son had left the country for their hometown.

    Recommended For You

    No reports were filed indicating that they had gone missing or had disappeared, the authority clarified.

    Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

    Murder case investigation

    Regarding the murder case, Sharjah Police explained that it had first received a report of a death that was suspected to be a murder.

    Specialist teams then headed to the site and inspected the location, collected evidence and information related to the incident. The body was later transferred to the forensic laboratory on order from the Public Prosecution.

    The authority began search operations, gathering evidence and analysing the information, through which they uncovered how the crime took place.

    Legal procedures were then initiated against the suspects and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution.

    Sharjah Police also urged residents to obtain information from official sources and verify news and information before circulating it. The authority also asked residents to refrain from posting anything that may be unverified, as it could mislead public opinion or affect the course of legal proceedings.

    The authority also called on media outlets and news channels to refer to official channels for factual and accurate information.

    ALSO READ
      Sharjah Police issue clarification over woman's death: No foul play suspected Sharjah Police arrest man accused of killing two Kazakh sisters

    MENAFN25092026000049011007ID1111717160



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search