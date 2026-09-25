India Food Body Proposes Law Change To Ensure Only Milk Products Are Termed 'Paneer'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed a draft amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, to restrict the manufacture and sale of analogue products as“Paneer” and prevent consumers from being misled about the nature and composition of such products.

The proposed Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Amendment Regulations, 2026 seek to insert a new clause under Regulation 2.1.1 of the existing regulations, specifically covering“paneer made of constituents not derived from milk.”

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Under the proposed amendment, products already licensed or registered under the 'Analogue in Dairy Context' category would be required to discontinue the use of the term“Paneer” in their nomenclature, labelling or marketing. Analogue paneer refers to products that resemble traditional paneer but use ingredients such as vegetable oils, starches, and emulsifiers rather than milk.

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As the notification is a draft regulation, FSSAI has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and members of the public. The draft regulations will be taken into consideration after the expiry of 60 days from the date on which copies of the Official Gazette containing the notification are made available to the public. The proposed amendment has been issued by FSSAI with the previous approval of the Central Government under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The principal Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations were notified in 2011 and have been amended from time to time.

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